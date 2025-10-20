It's Diwali time, and people all across the world are celebrating this day with love, lights, and lanterns. The atmosphere in the air is vibrant, filled with colours and the fervour of festivity. People not only dress in ethnic wear, but Diwali is also the best time to soft-launch their partners by introducing them to their family.

For over a year, Kriti Sanon has reportedly been dating businessman Kabir Bahia. While neither of them has openly confirmed nor denied their relationship, their regular appearances together and PDA at events are enough to hint that they are dating. However, this time, the actor has made her relationship Instagram official as she celebrated Diwali with her boyfriend, close friends, and family.

Kriti Sanon, as well as renowned makeup artist Adrian Jacobs, shared inside photos from the party.

Kriti shared a bunch of pictures from her festive celebrations and captioned them,"Ghar wali Diwali ❤️ Love, lights, laughter, surrounded by people I love, dancing on desi Punjabi music till morning! Isn't it the best time of the year? ❤️ Wearing @labelnobo made with love by @geeta_sanon & @nupursanon."

Netizens couldn't keep calm seeing Kriti make her relationship Insta-official and soon took to the comments section, asking when the two would tie the knot.

What did Kriti Sanon wear?

Kriti wore a bright reddish-pink ethnic outfit and kept her hair loose. She accessorised her look with a gold clutch and a pair of large earrings. Meanwhile, Kabir was seen posing with her dressed in a black kurta-pyjama.

Take a look at the photos!

Last year in November, Kriti took to social media and wished her boyfriend on his birthday by sharing a loved-up post.

Who is Kabir Bahia?



Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman who attended a boarding school in England. He comes from an affluent background and is the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. Kabir is also known to share a friendly bond with MS Dhoni.

Work Front

Kriti is gearing up for the release of Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, which also stars Dhanush. The first song from the film is already out, and the film, releasing on November 28, has created quite a buzz following the teaser launch.

She is also filming Cocktail 2 alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Homi Adajania, the sequel promises a fresh take on romance, friendship, and emotional complexities while staying true to the spirit of the original. Cocktail 2 marks Kriti's first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna.

Kriti and Shahid were last seen together in the 2024 romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, making this project a much-anticipated on-screen reunion.