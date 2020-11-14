Children are the future of our country. Each year, there's a day celebrated as Children's Day, which is celebrated on November 14 as a tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children. In the pre-COVID times, Children's Day would be celebrated in schools with great enthusiasm as kids would dress up, perform skits and play games. This year, however, things are different and it is upon parents to make this day special for their little ones.

It is a common practice to celebrate Children's Day by distributing chocolates, but you can ramp up the celebrations with some fun and engaging games for the kids. Without any mass gatherings, you can even treat your kids to their favourite foods and desserts and use this opportunity to teach them about Children's Day and India's first prime minister.

Inspiring kids to grow and be a valuable part of society is greatly welcomed. Here are some inspiring quotes and wishes you can write on your greeting cards or share via WhatsApp and other means in celebration of Children's Day.

Children's Day: Wishes & Quotes

The sweetest period of anyone's life is their childhood. A very happy Children's Day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfazed. Wishing a joyful Children's Day to every kid in the world!

Children are called the flowers from heaven and dearest to God. So, let's take an oath to make this earth a happy and better place on for the kids. Happy Children's Day.

Without children, the world would be devoid of sunshine, laughter, and love. That's why I believe children are the most precious creation in the world. We should protect, guide and love them with all our might, for they are our greatest treasures. Happy Children's Day!

If money could buy happiness, everyone would go back to their childhood with all the money they have. Childhood is awesome like every child is. Happy Children's Day!

Even though we may be your teachers but we have lots of things to learn from you. Thank you for teaching us daily how to live life at its fullest. Happy Children's day, kids.

Every time a child is saved from the dark side of life, every time one of us makes the effort to make a difference in a child's life, we add light and healing to our own lives." – Oprah Winfrey

Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation." – Nelson Mandela

Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." – Martin Luther King