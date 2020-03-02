After two successful sequels, the Baaghi franchise is racing over to its third instalment. starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, the film is a few days away from its release. Wherein the fans will get to see Tiger Shroff once again stepping into the shoes of Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie as he reprises his role from the first two parts of the franchise.

While Shraddha Kapoor is back again in Baaghi 3, after skipping the previous installment, and the new entrant in the franchise is Riteish Deshmukh, he will essay a pivotal role in the film. The promotion of the film is in full swing and actors are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the masses and promote the film all across media.

At the media interaction held in Mumbai on Sunday, the terrific trio Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh spoke in length about their film Baaghi 3, Tiger was at his candid best as he shared his birthday plans and went on to share his fondness towards Shraddha.

International Business Times brings up an entire round up of the interview with the stellar cast.

On birthday plans

I'm happy and blessed that for the last four years I am having a working birthday. This time too I will be working. I remember when I was a kid there used to be a birthday party and friends and family would come over.

Shraddha is my childhood friend and she would also come to my party. I know Shraddha that well. As far as gifts are concerned, I remember my dad gifting me a spider plant which is very good for air purification and Tulsi plant as we know is medicinal.

The rather shy Tiger opened up on his liking and fondness for Shraddha he confessed he has a crush on her since childhood.

During the media interaction Tiger again said, he still has a crush on Shraddha. He further went on to share how she was the first choreographer and the song she taught him to dance on.

On crushing over since childhood

I still have a crush on Shraddha, she is my childhood friend and we have grown up together with his dad, my dad we all share a close-knit bond. Not only is Shraddha my closet pal but my first choreographer.

When asked which song did Shraddha teach him Tiger smiled and said, " Ek Pal Ka Jeena''. To which Ritiesh Deshmukh intervened and quipped, 'You are so young," Ek Pal ka Jeena is your bachpan ka song."

As we are aware that Tiger is a huge fan of Hrithik and he also shared screen space with him in War. Tiger dancing on Hrithik's song during his childhood days shows Tiger's fandom for the latter since childhood.

Although Tiger's happiness knew no bound when he shared screen space with Hrithik in War. The film was a blockbuster but didn't do that well as expected. Fans couldn't see Tiger getting beaten up as it has always been another way around. When asked Tiger how does he take criticism and what went wrong with the film War?

On facing backlash for the film War

I do my job and to each its own, some people like me doing an action and some don't the fact is the audience has seen me beating the goons and in War, I was being beaten maybe this didn't go down well with anyone, hence I faced backlash. And none of my films have me blockbuster so I don't know what attracts the audience.

Tiger is synonym with action films, name, fame, everything that the actor has got is through action films. When asked if he plans to foray into any other genre apart from the action.

Tiger on kicking action genre

Whatever I have got is through action films, I am recognized as an action hero and in Baaghi 3 the action has gone a notch higher as I am doing action with heavy loaded tanks which I don't think that's ever shown in Bollywood films.

For me doing an action in films is not merely performing stunts but its an emotion. I seek inspiration from superheroes. Even in Baaghi 3, I have taken reference from marvel. When I was young I didn't even know I would ever be an actor.

I was into sports. Because of Sajid sir, I became an actor. As long as fans love me and audiences are accepting me I will keep doing action films. Coming back to if not an action film I will be doing a musical film something like La La land, musical ballet.

With yet another action-packed feather on Tiger's hat, the actor is all set to ring in his birthday by promoting his upcoming flick Baaghi 3.

International Business Times wishes Tiger Shroff a very happy birthday!