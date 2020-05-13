The 'Babydoll' starlet Sunny Leone has curves to die for, a smile that can leave your heart throbbing. Ever since her arrival in Bollywood in 2012, Sunny Leone has captured the imagination of the entire nation. Be it dance numbers, acting work in films, or even her public appearances, her fans simply can't get enough of the actress. As the actress turns a year younger today, here's looking at a few never-seen-before rare pictures of Sunny Leone.

Early days!

Sunny Leone was named Karenjit Kaur Vohra was born to a Sikh family in Ontario, Canada.

Sunny wanted to be a nurse!

She was studying to be a nurse and simultaneously worked as an exotic dancer by the name of Sunny. She took up modelling on a friend's suggestion that led her to Penthouse magazine. It was on the magazine's founder's suggestion that she added Leone to her name.

Her first job

Like any other teenager, Sunny also did some jobs to scrape by some cash. Her first job was at a German bakery.

How did Bollywood happen to her?

Sunny Leone started early as she began modelling at a very young age. The actress started doing her portfolio shoots in her formative years.

Career

Even though she made her debut with 'Jism 2', Mohit Suri's 'Kalyug' was supposed to be her first film. However, it is reported that she demanded a hefty amount of $ 1 million and that's how things didn't fall into place.

Her fears

The diva is scared of bugs and insects.

Do you know she loves sports?

Sunny loves soccer and loves cricket as well. She told the media:

I love sports. I love soccer, it's one of my favourite sports, but with cricket, it's something I've grown to be passionate about, it's something that I enjoy watching. I played sports ever since I was very little, I played soccer, I was part of the ping-pong team, I played volleyball, basketball and played a lot of sports growing up.

Sunny's food porn!

She is a foodie by nature. Her all-time favourite dish is steamed lime fish with sliced chillies and loves Delhi's street food mainly gol-gappas and Dahi chaat. On her cheat days, she loves to binge on chocolates and parathas. She loves a chilled bottle of Sauvignon Blanc.

Dating

Sunny once even dated stand-up comedian Russell Peters. She was also engaged to Matt Erikson, the Vice President of marketing at Playboy. But later got married to Daniel Weber.

Marriage

She got married to filmmaker Daniel Weber in a Sikh ceremony on January 20, 2009. He calls her 'baby' and she calls him 'booballa' and 'dolly'. Cute isn't it?

Shifting to India

Sunny in one of her interviews mentioned that she was scared to move to India.

Sunny opines

I was very hesitant and scared. I was scared of the idea of leaving it all and coming to India. When I came in entertainment, I got hate mails from Indian communities in the US. I didn't want to go through all that again, but ironically what happened now is that the Indian community in the US told me they are happy for me.

On her current relationship with Family

Sunny spoke about her family during one of her interviews:

My family in India has decided they don't want to see me. I tried meeting them once when I was close to Punjab but they wanted nothing to do with me. It was a 'closure moment'. My family in the US would meet me because I was my father's daughter. But I don't have a relationship with anyone. So, it's just my brother, my husband Daniel (Weber) and his parents and his family. They are closer to me than my own flesh and blood.

Sunny Leone is a mother to three kids

Currently, Sunny Leone lives in Mumbai with her husband and three kids.

In July 2017, Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. and named Nisha Kaur Weber, On March 4, 2018, Sunny Leone and her husband announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy and named the boy's Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.



Due to ro COVID-19 pandemic SUnny has flown back o US with her kids and husband, and is ringing a quite birthday there,

International Business Times India wishes Sunny Leone a very Happy Birthday!