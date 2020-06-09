Bollywood's style icon and fashionista Sonam Kapoor turns 35 today. Not only is she one of the leading faces in B- town, she has also received National Film Award for her acting prowess. The beautiful actress is often known for her unabashed statements and never shies away from the speaking and supporting the truth. She has often grabbed headlines for her statements in media and her social media posts.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of the most, unabashed, unapologetic and fiery statements by the birthday girl Sonam Kapoor which are true to be told!

On life post marriage

As we all know Sonam is busy juggling between Delhi and Mumbai as her husband Anand Ahuja is from Delhi, she is usually on her toes. At one of the press conference she said that after her marriage, she gained weight, her skin got a bit bad and she also developed dark circles. But she wants all the girls to know that having all these things is totally okay. She further added that in India, there is a lot of pressure, be it about marriage, education, skin, short hair, drinking and more. The actress also said that aspire to confidence and feeling pretty, carefree and happy.

On being part of 'Munna Bhai' sequel

Reports were rife that Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who produced 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' was totally impressed by Sonam Kapoor's performance in the film, that he decided to cast her in his next production which will be 'Munna Bhai 3'.

As reported in Times Of India online, the actress not just rubbished the reports but also expressed that she would love to do the third part in the Munna Bhai series but on one interesting condition. She said that she would do 'Munna Bhai 3' if she is playing the lead in it and if the movie is called 'Munni Behen'.

On supporting Tanushree Dutta for the #MeToo movement

Sonam Kapoor was amongst the first few celebrities who came out in support of Tanushree Dutta when she opened up about allegations against Nana Patekar. During a media interaction, the actress reportedly spoke at length about the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. The actress was in total dismay and expressed her disgust regarding the sorry state of women.

Sonam Kapoor on Kangana Ranaut

Speaking further, she went on and reportedly said that Anil Kapoor too was disappointed with the Tanushree Datta and Vikas Bahl controversy. Also, when asked about her opinion regarding people coming out in support for the woman accusing Vikas Bahl, she praised Kangana Ranaut for taking a stand on these issues. She reportedly said that though it is hard to take her seriously sometimes, she has got the spunk and she says what she believes in. The actress voiced her support for the woman who accused Vikas Bahl.

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut had reportedly said that while filming 'Queen' Vikas Bahl used to boast about how he used to indulge in casual sex with a new partner every day and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.

On Tiger Shroff's fan following

Karan Johar on his talk show Koffee With Karan, during the rapid-fire round, questioned Sonam and Rhea, asking them "Who does Rhea like with and without a shirt in Bollywood?". Interrupting, Rhea, Sonam quickly said she likes 'Tigerians' (fans of Tiger Shroff) as they are total fun. She also added that she stalks Tiger's Instagram account as she loves his work out videos and she feels his dancing skills are cool.

Dating rumours in the industry

At one of the chat shows, Sonam had said that the one thing Deepika has that she doesn't is 'an overenthusiastic PR team'.

On Bollywood's fashion sense

Sonam is a style icon and she has set a major goal of ease and elegance, for the way she carries herself in each outfit. Sonam was once asked about the understanding of fashion sense in Bollywood, to which she said: "Indian men don't understand fashion unless they are gay." Her statement might match with reality or not, but she faced many backlashes due to this statement of her.

About actresses having surgeries

Once again on Koffee with Karan, when Sonam was asked about who she thought had plastic surgery, she said," "Honestly, lots of people. And they look really scary!"

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'The Zoya Factor', a film based on Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same name. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead.

International Business Times India wishes the fashionista of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor a very Happy and Joyous Birthday!