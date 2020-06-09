Sonam Kapoor may be from a family with some incredible acting genes. However, she didn't simply fit the mould, every once in a while she broke it. Known for being outspoken, and lively, trouble never made her shy away from speaking her mind.

Today Sonam turns 35, so on her special day we're looking at some of her best in her body of work. The few performances that showed is imperfect, yet flawless characters which she pulled off with some oomph and flair.

Sonam Kapoor's top 5 films that show her versatility as an actor

In the time that Sonam Kapoor has been a part of the Bollywood as an actress, she has had to make her own name even as a Kapoor. Often having to answer for the nepotism tag, she has stood firm on the fact that nothing makes up for one's one hard work.

With every movie, Sonam has tried to reinvent herself, and as it is for any actor sometimes it works and in others, it doesn't. Today on her birthday, let's look at the most notable roles she has given us, ones that revealed she can don any hat.

#1 Delhi-6 (2009)

In Delhi-6, the National Award-winning film, Sonam played Bittu, the ambitious girl who saw a much larger dream outside of her pigeon-hole existence in Old Delhi. The dilemmas of a girl in love the tug-of-war between her dreams and her reality hoping the two can go hand in hand. Sonam Kapoor revealed to us what it's like to believe in a dream.

#2 Aisha (2010)

Aisha, the retelling of Emma, showed an aspiration of a world, only few in India call a reality. Still, Sonam Kapoor's highly-invested and borderline controlling Aisha, broke away from the norm that girls that are proper can do no wrong. Even if Aisha is glamourous, the do-gooder gets her due for meddling. It proved Sonam Kapoor wasn't seeking to play perfect characters who could do no wrong.

#3 Raanjhanaa (2013)

Raanjhanaa the tragic one-sided love story, broke away from the norms of Bollywood romance. However, debatable Zoya's character was in terms of her actions in the second half of the film, it's hard not to believe a girl like her doesn't exist somewhere in the real world. She imbued in the character some humanity, however confusing and sometimes heartbreaking.

#4 Neerja (2016)

Neerja Bhanot was a courageous hero, Sonam Kapoor played her with heart. Today, it's hard to imagine anyone else pull off the part. The actress led the film with grace and poise, you could feel her fear in scenes. The film not only received the National Award for best feature film, it also won the actress a special mention.

#5 Veere Di Wedding (2018)

Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania was never meant to be a 'chick flick'. This women-owned film, for women, by women, gave India a female buddy comedy that it deserved but didn't have. Avni the career-driven lawyer played by Sonam Kapoor gave us a character we could all relate to when it came to the confusion in one's life.

Here's to breaking more glass ceilings. Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor!