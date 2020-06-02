Sonakshi Sinha was, is and will be here to stay and slay; and there's no two ways about that. Powerhouse of talent and an actress with incredible command over her craft, Sinha, has already given Bollywood films we will treasure for a lifetime. From making her debut with the maddening entertainer Dabangg and putting a stamp of her acting chops with Lootera, Sonakshi has been a complete package.

On her birthday, here's taking a look at three crucial life lessons we have learnt from the actress, through her films, over the years.

Lootera: Never lose hope: Apart from the riveting performance of Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Singh, if there is one thing that stayed with us after the movie, it was the morale of never losing hope. From sweet to bitter, good to worse; no matter what life throws at you – there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. There's always a silver lining!

Akira: We can be fragile, we can be feisty, we can be compassionate, we can be tough, we can give it our all and we can take back everything that's ours. Akira tells us – never ever underestimate the power women have.

Son of Sardaar: No matter where we are, no matter how we are - we could all use a good laugh! Amid the tough times that we are going through, if there is something that has the potential of keeping us going, it is some humour and a good laugh. Happiness is something that never goes out of vogue and we never get too old to enjoy the silliest things in life.

Mission Mangal: Believe in the power of team spirit. It is not always about hogging all the limelight and shouting at the top of your lungs. Sometimes you have to put your team before you, their development over your personal progress.

Dabangg: Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, pyaar se lagta hai!! Need we say more?