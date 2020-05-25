From Big B to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood celebs greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Bollywood celebrities have sent their wishes to the people across the globe through Twitter. This time, there is no big celebration or gathering like usual since the lockdown is in place following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Many celebrities have revealed that they are having low-key celebrations this year. However, from Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood stars have wished the couple on the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Check out the celebrities' greetings and wishes below:

Sonam K Ahuja: Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid

Ajay Devgn: Eid Mubarak Wishing everyone peace, prosperity, good health & safety.#StayHomeStaySafe

Amitabh Bachchan: Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever .. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE ..

Farah Khan: EID MUBARAK TO ALL ! Till we can hug each other again

Sonakshi Sinha: Eid Mubarak! The world needs love and compassion more than ever now... pray for all those who need it! Dua mein yaad rakhna

Anil Kapoor: Came across these beautiful illustrations made by @SaraAlfageeh from the book #OnceUponAnEid so just had to share them!

May you all be blessed with kindness, patience and love! Eid Mubarak!

Priyanka: #EidMubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times.