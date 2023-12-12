Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: Remembering BB13 winner's journey, moments with Shehnaaz Gill

Today December 12 marks the 43rd birth anniversary of the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth Shukla is known and still remembered as one of the most entertaining actors of all time. He not only won the Bigg Boss 13 but also won hearts with his impeccable journey.

His journey in showbiz commenced in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He became successful with the TV series Balika Vadhu. The late actor made his Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He breathed his last in September 2021 leaving a void in the hearts and minds of his fans.

On his birth anniversary, fans have taken to social media and are sharing collages remembering him

Some of them have dedicated this special day and recalled fond memories of his stint at Bigg Boss 13. From his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill to always interacting with the paps with respect. Sidharth will always be in our hearts and minds.

Sidharth's and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship started in the Bigg Boss 13 house

They never spoke about each other much but fans believe that they were in love. They are lovingly monikered as #SidNaaz.

Several pages of Sidnaazians exist on social media and actively remember Sidharth.

Though Shehnaaz Gill hasn't shared anything till now about Sid, fans believe she remembers him.

Let's take a look at Sidharth and Shehnaaz's pictures and moments from BB 13.

After leaving the house, they featured together in music videos and also at public events. Their last event together was in August 2021 on the sets of the reality dance show 'Dance Deewane 3'. The episode was aired on television, days before Shukla's demise.

To the most beautiful man..inside out .. to ever grace this world... ? Happy heavenly B'day Sidharth.. I hope uh get all ur favourite flavours of cake up there ... ? Shine the brightest wherever uh are meri jaan .. ✨ Love u ?#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/eJoGnhNp1L — ?????? ☆*。SIDECEMBER✨? (@ItsSakshii) December 11, 2023

When Shehnaaz Gill wrote the late actor's name while giving an autograph

Did you know after Sidharth's demise, Shehnaaz added Sid's name while giving an autograph?

At an event, while giving her autographs to fans, Shehnaaz had mentioned Sidharth Shukla's name. The note reads, "Shehnaaz Gill loves u. Keep supporting, Sid Naaz."

The CEO of epic one liners!! #HBDSidharthShuklapic.twitter.com/SvHTpuF6RX — Minnie ? Sidharth *HBD SIDHARTH ?* (@SidNaaz_Forever) December 11, 2023

Social media users are celebrating Sid's birthday

A user wrote, On his Birthday, remembering the legendary G.O.A.T. journey. The Man, The Myth, The Legend, The Icon - Sidharth Shukla. Always in our hearts!"

There's really no one who can match him. He is incredibly gifted. Happy birthday to the one and only #SidharthShukla ! We shall always miss you :') ♾️ #HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/G1UaaSHwow — फैज़ल ? (@KattarSalmaniac) December 12, 2023

Lesser known facts of Sidharth Shukla

Did you know In 2005, Sidharth Shukla made history by representing India at the prestigious World's Best Model contest held in Turkey? He also won the title. He stood out among 40 contestants from regions including Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

We all know how Sid's mother Rita Maa is an ardent follower and believer of S Brahmakumari Organization. Sidharth Shukla also followed the teachings of the Brahmakumari Organization.

Before winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla also won Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Sidharth Shukla made an appearance in a music video for the song Resham Ka Rumal sung by Ila Arun.

Sidharth Shukla expanded his talent by hosting Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent 6 alongside the comedian Bharti Singh in 2015.

Miss your family a little more today :( ??#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/5cx1hQSLCJ — Shanaya ? (@Shanayaaa_27) December 11, 2023

1980 to forever...

Sidharth Shukla will forever remain in our hearts and minds...