'In 3 years did you cook for me, don't talk..': Ankita CRIES as Vicky praises Khanzaadi's cooking; fans call Vicky 'disrespectful'

Bigg Boss 17 has reached its ninth week. And with all episodes, tempers are soaring high among inmates. Friends are becoming foes. The real-life couples are also seen fighting with each other. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are often seen locking horns inside the house.

However, Ankit Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been fighting since day as Ankita demands love and respect from Vicky, which he is unable to give him, and Ankita is often seen crying and fighting with Vicky.

In the latest episode, the couple will once again be seen having a heated argument. It so happened that Vicky told Ankita that there was another contestant who cooked better than her.

How did the fight begin?

The fight between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande started amid a verbal spat with Abhishek Kumar. Vicky told Ankita to make rotis. He asked her to make smaller rotis but more in numbers so that everyone could eat. Ankita said she will do as much as she can.

Vicky then taunted Ankita, "You don't want to listen, you aren't understanding. We also need to eat."

Ankita said, "Mil raha hai na, kha hi toh rahe ho. " ( You are getting it and eating right..)

Vicky then warns her, "Bigg Boss ke baad zindagi hai ki nahi?" ( Is there life after BB or not)

Ankita says, "Toh tu soch, kuch bhi bol sakta hai na?" (That you need to think).

While Ankita tries to cook something for Vicky, Khanzaadi keeps instructing her and also pushes Ankita to add the ingredients she wants.

Ankita gets irritated and she fights with Khanzaadi

Upon this, Vicky reacts by telling Khanzaadi: "Tum hi bana lo (you make)."

To which, Ankita replies by saying that she can also make the dish good. Leading to a verbal battle,

Vicky says "Khanzaadi cooks better than you."

Ankita feels bad, "Mere haath ka khana nahi hai." Vicky slams her, "Tumne kya banaya teen saal mein?"( What have you cooked for me in three years) Ankita tells him, "I was making that with all my love."

Vicky shuts her, "Zaroorat nahi hai." Ankita cried and Vicky kept yelling at her, "100 people are watching and hearing this, you still keep disrespecting me."

Ankita says, "I talk to you with respect." Vicky says, "Don't talk to me then.."."

Ankita cries inconsolably and Vicky refuses to listen.

The promo of the clip has been shared online.

Netizens slammed Vicky for disrespecting Ankita

A user wrote, "Ankita is kam chor. Vicky does all her duties like cleaning bathrooms platform cleaning and all. Vicky gets irritated with this attitude of hers that's why he said all these..."

Another said, "But i must say Vicky u don't deserve her. After the fight also she took ur side.. Bcz she loves you. What is the meaning of Zindagi bahar bhi hai..."

Vicky and Ankita's mother on Weekend Ka Vaar

In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Vicky and Ankita's other had a virtual video, chat with the couple and reprimanded the couple for picking up fights. Afterwards, they didn't fight much and now once again they started fighting.

Last week Salman Khan said that the house is being run by Ankita Lokhande. In the video, Salman is seen lauding Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Isha Malviya for their contributions to the show.