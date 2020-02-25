The heartthrob of Bollywood Shahid Kapoor turned 39 on February 25 and the actor rang in his birthday with family and close friends in Chandigarh.

Doting wife Mira Rajput shared the video on her social media handle. Shahid is seen cutting his birthday cake with his wife Mira and father Pankaj Kapur.

Wife Mira took to social media to wish the 'love of her life' Shahid, she shared an adorable photograph of herself along with Shahid. In the image, the two are seen smiling at the camera. Mira captioned the image: "Happy birthday to the love of my life." adorable indeed!

Shahid's birthday celebration was completed by his kids Zian and Misha by his side, Its adorable to see both the kids along with mommy wearing a tee-shirt with Shahid's print!

Not only, Mira, Pankaj, and Ishaan Khattar wished the actor. Shahid's co-actors Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani too wished him.

Meanwhile, talking about his film, Shahid will next be seen in yet another remake of Telugu film Jersey, the film features Shahid essays the role of a cricketer who tries to revive his career in his mid-30s. The film will also feature Shahid's father Pankaj Kapoor in a pivotal role. Shahid underwent special cricket training too for the role. Jersey features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is set to hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.

