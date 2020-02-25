Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Six career elevating movies of Sasha's journey

Shahid Kapoor has been the heartthrob of the nation ever since his debut movie. His charismatic looks and magnetic smile managed to win the hearts of millions, for over two decades now. With his fair share of hits and flops, he has managed to surpass himself at every step. The 39-year-old actor, who started as a background dancer from Shiamak Davar troop, is now one of the finest actors of B-town.

He began his journey with Ishq Vishk, directed by Ken Ghosh and enthralled the audience with his crackling chemistry with Amrita Rao, establishing himself as a chocolate boy. As Shahid, popularly known as Sasha celebrates his birthday today, we have accumulated six career elevating movie that showcased him as a versatile actor.

VIVAH:

After working as a boy-next-door in many movies, Shahid's character as a progressive modern man, Prem managed to become the household name. Even after fourteen years, his performance in this flick manages to steal the heart of every girl.

JAB WE MET:

This goes without saying that Shahid emerged as a brilliant actor Jab he met director, Imtiaz Ali. The character of Aditya Kashyap, which was cooked with a pinch of seriousness and a dash of fun, was beautifully portrayed by Shahid Kapoor. This movie not only a Bollywood masterpiece but also one of the major projects of Sasha's career.

KAMINEY:

Whether you talk about Charlie or Guddu, both characters from this Vishal Bhardwaj's cult movie managed to showcase a different side of Shahid. An angry young man with different shades of darkness, yet it was liked by the audience. Bhardwaj discovered the side of Sasha which no one had ever seen before.

HAIDER:

Even after lots of controversies and issues, the dynamic duo of Bhardwaj and Kapoor managed to awestruck the audience with the Indian crime drama film, Haider. It was a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet and Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night and Shahid is still remembered for his portrayal of an imperfect character which had flaws, negativity and innocence that left a deep impact on the mind of the viewer. He even bagged the Best Actor award for his intriguing performance in this movie.

UDTA PUNJAB:

And who can forget the controversial Tommy Singh. From a clean shave and decent boy look, Shahid had a complete transformation of his personality for his character in Udta Punjab. Through the character of a pop star struggling with drug addiction and a desire to live a sound life, Shahid made the audience believe that he can fit into any role.

KABIR SINGH:

In the industry where most of the actors play safe by opting for positive roles, Shahid took a huge and bold step by choosing a character where he was seen in the darker light. From abusive language to violence to overdose of masculinity, this movie has everything but what made it a complete package was the powerhouse performance of Kabir Singh. The audience laughed, cried and fell in love with the performance of Shahid, as Kabir Singh.

Right now, Shahid is busy in the ongoing shoot of his upcoming movie Jersey and has no birthday plans as he does not want to take a break from the schedule of the film. To celebrate his birthday, Mira Rajput showed up in Chandigarh has shared a selfie captioning, 'Happy Birthday to the love of my life'. Actor Ishaan Khattar has also shared throwback pictures of himself with his big brother which shows nothing but a strong bond between the brothers.