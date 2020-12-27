It's Salman Khan's birthday today, and yes its no less than a festival in India or say worldwide. Monikered as Bhaijaan or Bhai, Salman Khan, is one of the most handsome bachelors we have in Bollywood. His talent and acting prowess are impeccable. The megastar has a fandom that's unparallel. Salman has been reigning the industry for over 25 years now and still his charm and personal remains unaffected.

On the great grand occasion of Salman Khan's 55th birthday (he doesn't even look though), IBTimes, India bring for his fans lesser-known fascinating facts that will make your jaw drop.

Bhai's educational qualification

Salman finished his schooling at St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra, Mumbai. He also attended Elphinstone College and dropped out after the second year.

How he began his Bollywood career

He made his acting debut with a supporting role in the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 in which his voice was dubbed by someone else.

Salman Khan has sung few songs like Chandni Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor- Hello Brother (1999), Jumme Ki Raat- Kick (2014), Hangover- Kick (2014), Tu Hi Tu Tu Har Jagah- Kick (2014), Main Hoon Hero Tera- Hero (2015)

No Bhaijaan will never e-mail you!

Salman doesn't have an email ID on his name. He chooses to avoid communicating through email. When asked about it, he said that he prefers picking up the phone and telling the person concerned about what he has to say. He loves to talk to people face to face.

Woah! Salman Khan loves soaps!

Salman Khan has a love for soaps. His bathroom at home is stacked with soaps. He loves natural fruit and vegetable extracts when it comes to soaps.

Fitness

He is a great swimmer since childhood. He was an excellent swimmer in his school days and was even tipped to represent India.

Hobbies and interests

Salman Khan has painted the Jai Ho posters. It is said that Aamir Khan's home has several paintings by Salman.

Love for Turquoise bracelet

Salman khan always wears a turquoise stone bracelet.

His father Salim Khan also wears a similar bracelet and considers it be fortunate.

One of the interesting facts about Salman Khan is that he loves soft malmal handkerchief instead of a cotton handkerchief.

Salman Khan has a Restro on his name

According to a report on Indiatoday, Salman khan's fans have opened a new restaurant named BhaiJaanz in Mumbai. The restaurant walls are decorated with Salman's movie trivia.

Look and feel of this restaurant has been kept the same as Salman khan's Bandra Residence.

The restaurant has all of Salman's favourite dishes on the menu as decided by Tabrez Sheikh, former chef of Radisson London.

He loves Chinese food, and his favourite restaurant is China Garden in Mumbai.

Salman Khan is also a prolific writer

Salman wrote films like 'Chandramukhi' and 'Veer'. The story of "Baaghi: A Rebel for Love" was Salman's idea for which he was given credit in the movie. Not many of you know that Salman Khan always wanted to be a writer.

Did you know!

As per reports, Salman Khan doesn't watch Katrina Kaif's films.

His favourite actors

Salman's favourite actors are Hema Malini and Sylvester Stallone.

Well, do you he never reads movie review

Reportedly Salman Khan never reads movie reviews.

Salman Khan's properties

Salman Khan also has a 150-acre plot in Panvel which has 3 bungalows, gym and swimming pool. Alongside, he lives in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, Mumbai.

Being Human foundation

The Being Human Foundation is a Mumbai-based charity, founded by Bollywood star Salman Khan in 2007, that provides education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India.

No kiss, please

Salman Khan has never done intimate scenes on-screen (except one short scene in Jeet with Karisma), nor has he gone for a lip lock.

What's a selfie?

Strange but true: For a long time even after the release of "Selfie le le re" from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman did not know the actual meaning of the term, 'selfie.'

Salman has given budding actors a chance to showcase their talent in Bollywood.

Salman khan is often known as "LaunchPad" with his repeatedly launching new film industry talent. He has introduced Nagma, Bhumika Chawla, Sneha Ullal, Katrina Kaif, Zareen Khan and many others.

Salman Khan doesn't like to play a negative role.

As per reports, Salman Khan doesn't like to play negative roles, so he rejected the role that changed Shahrukh Khan's fate.

Double celebration as Salman Khan as he will ring in his birthday with his niece Ayat

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's little one as 'Ayat' turns one today, and mamujaan will celebrate his birthday with his Lil niece.

For the unversed, Aayat was born last year. 'Mamu' Salman Khan took to his social media handle and shared a special message to the family's new member. He also thanked Arpita and Aayush for gifting him the best birthday present.

He wrote, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this blesses her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!."

Salman Khan releases a new song to promote communal harmony.

On Christmas eve, the actor posted a small video to spread the message of communal harmony on the day of Christmas. The video showed four people from different religions jamming together to 'Jingle Bells' by playing various instruments. In the caption of his post, Salman talked about the intention behind curating the video. He wrote, "Merry Christmas Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai... wishing all a merry Xmas" (sic)

Watch the video below:

Salman Khan urges fans to not gather outside Galaxy apartment on his 55th birthday.

Undoubtedly Salman Khan's birthday is no less than a festival and every year fans gather outside his residence at Galaxy in Bandra to wish their favourite star. However this year Bhaijaan has a request for his fans.

salmankhanholicsdotcom Instagram page

Salman Khan has noticed outside his building, informing them that he will not be at home and urged them to respect social distancing norms and avoid crowding outside.

The message outside Galaxy apartment reads as:

The Iove and affections of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the Covid pandemic & social distancing norms in mind. Mask pehno! Sanitise karo! Social distance maintain rakho! Iss waqt main Galaxy mein nahi hun (I am not at Galaxy Apartments right now). Warm regards, Salman Khan.

On the work front

Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14 and has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Antim- The Final Truth, in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop. The film is also starring his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. He will next be seen on the big screen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudheva. The film's shoot was completed in October. Also, starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, Radhe was earlier slated to hit the theatres on May 22 but got delayed due to the pandemic.

IBTimes, India wishes Salman Khan a very Happy Birthday!