Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turns two today. The couple welcomed baby Raha on Novemebr 6, 2022 in Mumbai. As the baby girl turns two, Raha's family, her dadi Neetu Kapoor, aunt (bua) Riddhima Sahani, maasi Shaheen Bhatt, and Nani Soni Razdan dropped unseen pictures with Raha to mark her special day.

Raha's grandmother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, shared an unseen picture of the little one. In the snap posted on Instagram, Raha was seated in a car with her parents, while Ranbir was kissing the little one's head and Alia was looking at her husband affectionately. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Our pyaar's birthday. God bless."

Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shared a birthday post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima's daughter, Samara Sahni, and Raha were seen together, sharing a sweet moment. "Happy happiest birthday my cutie pie. We love you so much."

Alia Bhatt's elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt, shared a slew of pictures of Raha. In the first image, Raha is seen pulling Shaheen's cheek. The next photo shows Raha's hand as she holds her aunt's finger. Shaheen's caption read, "Raha - my sweet, silly, kind baby girl - everything you touch turns to happiness. I love you more than you will ever know. Happy Birthday my little bean."

Nani Soni took to her Instagram and shared a cute picture of Alia holding Raha close to her as they watched monkeys outside the window. The caption read, "No feeling in the world beats being your grandma and having the privilege of capturing precious moments like these for posterity. A part of me wishes that you never grow up. Yet I am delighted to see you do just that! Happy 2nd Birthday to our darling Raha.."

As Raha turns two today, Alia Bhatt is yet to post a heartfelt picture with her daugther.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter has been an internet sensation ever since her parents officially introduced her to the world.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir allowed the paparazzi to click Raha on 25th December 2023, on Christmas day.