Actor Ranganathan Madhavan turns 50 today. An actor who is a complete heartthrob with a cute smile, dimple on his cheek and eyes that speak volumes. He has a die-hard fan following ever since his 90s debut Bollywood film in 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main' along with Dia Mirza.

Having worked in movies in various languages, Maddy is much loved for his versatility and is one of the most loved actors we have in the industry.

As Maddy turns a year older and still looks younger, we bring to you some ten fascinating facts you didn't know about the actor.

So sit back and read on:

Family life

Coming from a simple middle-class family, Madhavan's father, Mr Rangnathan worked with Tata Steel. His mother, Mrs Saroja was a bank manager with the Bank of India. He has a younger sister Devika, who has settled in the UK.

School life

Madhavan bagged a scholarship from Rajaram College, Kolhapur in 1988 to represent India as a cultural ambassador. He went to Canada as part of an exchange program with Rotary International. After returning to Kolhapur he completed his graduation with a degree in electronics.

While Madhavan was studying for his degree, he also took NCC training and was recognised as one of the best NCC cadets in Maharashtra. He, along with seven NCC cadets, later went to England where he received training from the British Army for the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force. He tried to join the army but he missed the age cut-off by six months and was unable to join.

How he met his wife

He spent a year in Canada as an exchange student while in college. He used to conduct public speaking seminars, his wife Sarita, was a former pupil. He first met Sarita in 1991 and got married to her in 1999 after 8 years of courtship. Their son was born, much before his entry into films.

First acting breaks and rejections

Madhavan worked in a sandalwood talc advertisement which was directed by Santosh Sivan in 1996. After seeing his performance, Sivan recommended him to Mani Ratnam in a screen test for a role in Iruvar (1997).

Madhavan gave the audition for the Tamizhselvan but Mani Ratnam rejected him saying "his eyes looked too young for a senior role. He started his acting career through television. He did many guest appearances in TV, including a role on the Zee TV prime-time soap opera 'Banegi Apni Baat' in 1996.

How filmmaker Mani Ratnam has been a guiding force in his life!

Mani Ratnam gave him a break as a leading man in the cult romance Alaipayuthey (2000). In 2002, Madhavan played the role of a novelist in Mani Ratnam's film, 'Kannathil Muthamittal'.

Claim to fame

He shot to fame in Hindi cinema with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), a remake of his own Tamil hit, Minnale (2001). He was also successful as a TV actor in serials such as Yule Love Stories, Banegi Apni Baat and Sea-Hawks.

Vinod Pandey, a Hindi film director signed Madhavan for a Bollywood movie titled Akeli, but the film was later shelved. After 2005, Madhavan increased his work in Hindi films and started writing Hindi dialogues as well.

Tanu Weds Manu with Kangana Ranaut was one of the most popular films by the actor and garnered a huge appreciation.

In 2018, Madhavan was seen in Savyasachi where he played his first full-length role in a Telugu film.

Some of the most popular films of Madhavan are 3 Idiots, Saala Khadoos, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tanu Weds Manu and many others.

Awards

Madhavan has received four Filmfare Awards, Best Male Debut award for Alaipayuthey, Best Supporting Actor for Aaytha Ezhuthu, and Best Actor for Irudhi Suttru.

Hollywood film

He has also appeared as an Indian cop in the Hollywood production Inferno (1997)

He was a golf player

Did you know that he is a golf player too? He appeared in a celebrity charity event in 2007 and has played alongside actor Amitabh Bachchan and director Mani Ratnam.

Link ups

He was linked with actress Sada in the south and it was rumoured that he was attracted to Bipasha Basu in Bollywood. Contrary to the rumours the actor Madhavan has always been a loyal husband to his wife.

International Business Times India, wishes the heartthrob of the nation R Madhvan a very Happy Happy Birthday!