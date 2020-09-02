The southern film industry is a powerhouse of talented artists and a force to be reckoned with. Any movie buff or cinephile can easily vouch for the fact that over the recent year the south film industry has transformed itself from making over the top, senseless masala movies to some seriously noteworthy cinema. The growing number of movies from Tollywood and Kollywood is being remade for Hindi speaking audience is an affirmation to the fact. The actors from Tollywood and Kollywood are now surpassing boundaries and are finding newer fan bases in previously untapped areas.

As such the southern cousin of Bollywood which has its fair share of stars, superstars and megastars entertaining masses for many years now are now having a growing number of fans from all parts of the country. Many of these mass entertainers, in fact, do not even need any introduction, as their title is enough to inform of their presence. A name among those is of Pawan Kalyan. Pawan, who is also known as Power Star Pawan Kalyan among his fans is one such towering figure of the Tollywood industry that is highly adored by the audience.

As the power star turns 48, here is a look at some of the lesser-known facts of the multi-faceted superstar.

1. Born as Konidela Kalyan Babu on 2nd September 1971 to Konidela Venkat Rao and Anjali Devi in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh. His family lineage consists of some of the very famous and well-known faces of Tollywood. He is the younger brother of 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. He is also the uncle of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun

2. His debut movie was Telugu Film "Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi" in 1996. His fourth film "Tholi Prema" won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and also bagged Six Nandi award.

3. An avid practitioner of martial arts since his young days, he holds a black belt in karate and even adopted the name 'Pawan' after a martial arts performance.

4. An affirmation to the title of 'Power Star' he holds, the man is a naturopathy follower and regularly practices 'ashtang yoga' to maintain a balance between his mind and body

5. Initially inclined towards film direction, it was his elder brother Chiranjeevi who convinced him to carry forward the acting mantle.

6. Apart from being a mass superstar, Pawan Kalyan has also donned the hat of producer, director, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, and choreographer among many others. He is also a dominant figure in the political frame since 2014 and leads a political outfit by the name of Jana Sena Party.

7. Although been present before the camera for nearly two decades now, he has done fewer films than his counterparts most of which are a remake of other hit films from Kollywood and sandalwood.

8. Pawan Kalyan is also widely appreciated for his philanthropic and humanitarian work. The Power star regularly donates for social cause and was among one of the firsts to lend a helping hand during the Uttarakhand flood in 2013 and Hud Hud Cyclone in 2014.

Whether being the swanky rebel cop in 'Sardar Gabbar Singh or portraying the outspoken atheist in 'Gopala Gopala', the power star has continued captivating the audience with his style and actions over the year, both on and off-screen. Here's wishing more power to him on his birthday, Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan.