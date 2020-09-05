Pankaj Tripathi turns a year older on Saturday, September 5, and wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the world. The 44-year-old has earned a name for himself in the Bollywood industry and is undoubtedly one of the finest actors with no haters. His fan following runs across all age groups and all platforms; be it films, TV or OTT, Pankaj gets into the skin of the characters he performs.

Hailing from a small district in Bihar, the actor's road to success wasnt't a cake walk and had struggled a lot. In an earlier interview with IANS, Pankaj recalling his early days when he and his wife used to live in a one-room shed in Patna, had said: "Today, my wife Mridula and I own our dream house. But I haven't forgotten my one-room shed with its tin roof in Patna. One night, the rains and wind were so intense that one of the tin sheets blew away and I was left looking at the naked sky."

The actor primarily rose to fame with his role Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur and since then there has been no looking back. He went on to earn laurels with his roles in Luka Chhupi, Stree, Newton, Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, Gunjan Saxena. He will next be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer '83.

With such hard work and accolades comes a lot of money as well. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the terrific actor's lifestyle.

Pankaj Tripathi's net worth:

As per a report in IWMBuzz, the talented actor's net worth is $5million (Rs 37 crore approximately) as of 2020.

Pankaj Tripathi's house and car collections:

Last year, Pankaj had brought a sea-facing home in Madh Island, Mumbai. In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, the actor had talked about his dream home and had stated, "I'd be happier if my journey inspired others to reach for the stars. That's more important than buying a new house or a car. That dream materialised a long time ago. Everything that's happening now is extra... surplus. I don't have a lot of needs."

While not much is known about his love for cars, in early 2020 the Mirzapur actor bought a new car for himself and it was a luxury mercedes four-wheeler.