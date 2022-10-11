Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most famous couples in the television industry. The adorable duo fell in love on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and professed their love for each other in the show. They have been immensely popular among fans so much so that they are monikered as TejRan.

As Karan Kundrra turns 38 today (October 11) lady love Tejasswi Prakash made her boyfriend's birthday extra special. Tejasswi threw a surprise party for Karan at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai. The midnight celebration also had their parents enjoying their hearts out.

Inside pictures and videos of Karan Kundrra's birthday bash!

Karan Kundrra celebrated his birthday at midnight with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and their families. The duo looked adorable as they were twinning in black outfits. After cutting the cake, Tejasswi planted a kiss on Karan's cheek and lovingly hugged him. The couple also posed for the paps.

Take a look at the video below

Happy Birthday My home: Tejasswi Prakash pens a sweet note for boyfriend Karan Kundrra

After the grand birthday celebration, Tejasswi penned a sweet note for her boyfriend Karan. Sharing last night's pictures from the birthday bash Tejaasswi on Instagram wrote, "Happy birthday my love,my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra," along with a heart emoticon.

Karan was quick to respond to her, he replied, "Ishq ne sachi marr jaana si.. je tu mildi meinu poori na.. zindagi ajj majboori na.. tere ilaava koi jaroori na.. my princess in shining armour.."

Upon seeing their social media PDA fans of TejRan flocked to the comment section and showered love. One user wrote, "You r the best gf teju, the best daughter and the best sister.. i wish you both all the happiness in the world." Another user wrote, " O my my my heart is melted lots of love." A third user commented, " Main roo di caption parh May Allah protect this."

Take a look:

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is seen in the supernatural thriller Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is seen hosting reality shows. Rumours are rife that Karan might be seen in Bigg Boss 16, however, there hasn't been any official confirmation.