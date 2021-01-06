Former Indian captain Kapil Dev turned 62 today. One of the finest cricketers of all times, Kapil Dev is known for changing the face of Indian cricket. Immensely loved and respected, the cricket wizard has been receiving warm wishes from fans, industry people and cricket fraternity. BCCI also took this opportunity to wish the legend by highlighting his on-field achievements.

Let's take a look at how is everyone wishing the greatest cricketer of all times on his birthday.

BCCI: 9031 intl. runs 687 intl. wickets First player to take 200 ODI wickets

Only player to pick over 400 wickets & score more than 5000 runs in Tests Wishing @therealkapildev #TeamIndia's greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning Captain - a very happy birthday

Virat Kohli: A very happy birthday to #KapilDev. I didn't think I would say this to one of the greatest cricketers of our time but wish you lots of happiness and golf!

Sachin Tendulkar: Happy birthday @therealkapildev paaji! Wishing you a year full of happiness & health.

Harbhajan Singh: Happy birthday @therealkapildev Paji.. you are the reason for many of us playing this game..Thank you for all the love and support.. wish you a great birthday and Best health going forward Folded handsFolded hands #KapilDev #birthday

Dodda Ganesh: Here's wishing the greatest cricketer of India @therealkapildev a very happy birthday. No one has had as much an impact on the game in India, as you have, paaji. Have a great year #Legend #KapilDev

Manoj Tiwary: Happy Birthday to the #Legendary @therealkapildev Sir..Wish you good health & happiness!#HappyBirthday #Birthday #KapilDev #HappyBirthdayKapilDev