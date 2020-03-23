The 'Queen' of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut, turned 33 today. As the world is under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the actress is spending some quality time with her family in Manali. Not many are aware that Kangana's birthday coincides with Shaheed Diwas.



As the country is in self-isolation mode, Kangana decided to digitally spend her day. Kangana Ranaut recited poetry to honour the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. In the video posted by her team, Kangana clad in a pink fuchsia saree thanked her fans and well-wishers.

Kangana also performed a Kanya puja and Janam din puja at her residence. her sister shared the inside pictures of the actor and captioned it on social media as, "Kangana performing Janamdin pooja and Kanya pooja, our parents organized, this is how they always celebrated our birthdays, Nava Graha pooja followed by worshipping Maa Durga in the form of little girls."

Kangana performing Janamdin pooja and Kanya pooja, our parents organised, this is how they always celebrated our birthdays, navagrah pooja followed by worshiping Maa Durga in the form of little girls ?? pic.twitter.com/x4S2LBi9MQ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

Earlier in the day, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her official social media account and wished the actress with an adorable throwback picture. She wrote, "Happy birthday Chotu ( on the left side) typical summer evening back in the 90's Papa getting homework done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow's trembling."

Happy birthday Chotu( on the left side typical summer evening back in the 90’s Papa getting home work done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow’s trembling??❤️... pic.twitter.com/1brwHlnHgv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

Kangana is seen spending a good time with her family and a few days back she has posted her pics with her nephew and sister.

Lot of friends asking how Kangana spending her time, she was meaning to read this book DEATH written by Sadhguru...and of course cooking for Prithavi?❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/t4SpZphOWz — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 21, 2020

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi and action drama Dhaakad.

