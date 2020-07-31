JK Rowling is synonymous with that of Harry Potter, and both these famous personalities are celebrating their birthday today. Yes! You heard that right.

Joanne Kathleen Rowling, known as JK Rowling was born on July 31, 1965, in Yale, Gloucestershire, England, shares her birthday with her own created fictional character, Harry Potter. Well, Rowling turns 55, and Harry Potter has just entered its 40's.

Doesn't this call for a double celebration!!

JK Rowling's fantasy wizarding world that she has created has become an intricate part of our lives. Most of us have loved reading her book, loved watching the universe of wizard created by her. We are forever grateful to her for making our childhood super awesome. Well, she hasn't stopped. Rowling has a book for the coming generation as well.

On the occasion of two stalwarts birthday, International Business Times, India, brings to you, some of the best works by the best selling author, her how he quotes inspire us and lastly how fans have poured their heartful wishes on her birthday.

Notable work by the best selling author

Her contribution as the author of the Harry Potter books, her short stories, non-fiction works, and her work under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, has given her the mantle of one of the greatest writers of our generation.

Not only is she one of the best-selling author, but Rowling is also a producer and a philanthropist, having donated to various charities such as the UK anti-poverty fundraiser, the International Fund for Children and Young People in Crisis.

Recent book

During the pandemic, JK Rowling has released yet another book for children titled 'The Ickabog'. Though she initially meant it only to be children. But owing to the current ongoing pandemic and extension of the lockdown, she thought that everyone should benefit from the fantastical tale.

JK Rowling's writing has inspired many, especially some of the quotes from her novels still help us in many ways.

Here are some true blue quotes penned by the genius that will make you empowered and make you sail through the toughest of situations!

Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

It is impossible to live without failing at something unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all – in which case, you fail by default.

It is our choices...that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities

We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better.

You will never truly know yourself, or the strength of your relationships until both have been tested by adversity.

Failure meant a stripping away of the inessential. I stopped pretending to myself that I was anything other than what I was, and began to direct all my energy into finishing the only work that mattered to me. Had I really succeeded at anything else, I might never have found the determination to succeed in the one arena I believed I truly belonged.

Fans from all over the world can't contain their excitement and happiness surrounding her birthday. From non-Harry Potter fans to Potterheads, everyone is showing birthday wishes to Rowling and Harry Potter.

Check out some of the Tweets:

@Ms_White_999 writes: "Happy birthday@jk_rowling! I hope you know how much we love you. Thank you so much for everything you do." (sic)

@Lumos SK mentions: "Happy Birthday to the ever-inspiring @jk_rowling. It's virtually impossible to exaggerate the impact you had on my life. I hope to always live up to the example you set to all of us and standing my ground in every situation #HappyBirthdayJKRowling". (sic)

@sephzs wishes: "I will always love this woman. Thank you for all that you do. Inspiring kids to read, draw, your kindness and bravery, you will always have supportive fans right beside you! Much love and happy birthday." (sic)

Fan pages, couldn't hold their excitement and wishes the genius.

@Harry Potter World says: "Happy 55th Birthday to J.K Rowling, the creator and author of the Harry Potter series."(sic)

Happy Birthday JK @jk_rowling #HappyBirthdayJKRowling #happybirthdayJKR

From every sane person who won't drink the koolaide. Especially from Lesbians who are taking a beating and nobody else seems to care! Thank you for speaking up for us!https://t.co/Qq1iLfAWG9 — Lesbian Life (@LNation10) July 30, 2020

31 de julho de 1980: A 40 anos atrás, nascia “o menino que sobreviveu”. Conhecido por todos no mundo mágico por sua coragem e determinação. Parabéns Harry, com você aprendemos que o amor e a amizade podem vencer tudo #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ebph9rwTLz — Harry Potter (@HarryPotteerBR) July 31, 2020

And the wishes are countless...

International Business Times, India, wishes JK Rowling a very Happy and wonderful Birthday... Keep entertaining us the way you have been...

