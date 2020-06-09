J.K. Rowling found herslef in some hot water recently. Reportedly, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has come under fire for writing 'anti-trans' tweets and in particular for asserting that women are defined by the ability to menstruate.

Rowling was responding to an article, which she retweeted, titled "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

"'People who menstruate.'" Rowling wrote in reply. "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Yikes! Ms. Rowling really landed in it this time. J.K. Rowling has been the butt of ridicule and criticism many times over her views on the LGBTQ+. Rowling has drawn flack and most times been trolled for her pronouncements regarding the the sexuality of the characters in her books.

But this time, Rowling seems to have made a serious statement that seems to have offended many. The author elaborated on her point in subsequent tweets. She wrote that if sex wasn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex wasn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. She added that she knew and she loved trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.

She went on to say that it wasn't hate to speak the truth. She added that the idea that women like her, who've been empathetic to trans people for decades, and who have felt kinship because they're vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence, to say that women like her 'hate' trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense.

Rowling's statements have attracted criticism from a number of high profile LGBTQ celebrities, including Jameela Jamil and Jonathan Van Ness. However, it wasn't just celebrities who decried Rowling but GLAAD as well, the organisation also took issue with her comments, directing followers to a number of organizations dedicated to supporting the trans community while condemning the writer's views.