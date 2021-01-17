One of the famous and legendary lyricists of Bollywood, Javed Akhtar Saab, has penned several beautiful and soulful songs that touch the strings of our heart. His words celebrate the love, life, hardships, unrequited love, pain and longing.

Javed Saab has been conferred with several awards including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, the Sahitya Akademi Award, and five National Film Awards for his literature and Indian cinema and music contribution. He is also a social-political activist and a Richard Dawkins Award winner.

As the iconic poet-lyricist turns 76, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the timeless, legendary screenwriter and few heartwrenching shayaris and songs by him that will pinch your soul.

Early life

Born in Gwalior on 17th January 1945 to Jan Nisar Khan and Safiya Siraj-ul Haq, Javed Akhtar followed his father and grandfather's footsteps. Javed Akhtar's father, Jan Nisar Khan, was a legendary Bollywood songwriter and Urdu poet and his grandfather Muzhtar Khairabadi was also a famous poet.

His name is Jadu

Bollywood's amazing lyricist Javed Akhtar's real name is Jadu. His name Jadu was taken from a line in a poem penned by his father, "Lamha lamha Kisi Jadu ka fasana Hoga".

College life and early life

Javed Akhtar went to Colvin Taluqdar's College in Lucknow. He was given the job to write for Sarhadi Loote as the original dialogue writer wasn't available. He was a clapper boy on the sets and was allowed to write.

Once upon a time in Mumbai

Indian poet Javed Akhtar came to Mumbai in 1964. He was homeless and didn't have any shelter. He struggled before he got a break in Bollywood. He slept under trees or in some corridor, didn't eat for many days before he took shelter in Kamal Amrohi Studio in Jogeshwari.

Javed Saab assisted Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi

Javed Akhtar used to assist famous Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi.

Javed and Shabana's eternal love story

Javed met Shabana through Kaifi Azmi's. Javed sought the help of the eminent poet to better his own Urdu poetry, and through frequent house visits, writing sessions and avid discussions, he found himself drawn towards Shabana.

In one of her earlier interview, Shabana had said about meeting and falling in love with Javed:

If you consider the fact that one seeks the perfect match of backgrounds for an arranged marriage, then this could well have been the perfect arranged marriage. He (Javed) was already married by the time I realised how well suited we were. We stayed away from each other for as long as was possible.

Undoubtedly, Javed Akhtar is one gem of Indian Cinema who has inspired social change through his dialogues and poetry. Let's take a look at soulful shayari's recited and penned by Javed Saab.

Javed Akhtar recites his grandfather Muztar Khairabadi's Poetry (Use Kyun humne Diya dil)

Jo baat kehte darte hain sab, tu woh baat likh : Poem by Javed Akhtar

Jo baat kehte darte hain sab, tu woh baat likh , Itni andheri thhi na kabhi pehle raat, likh Jin se qaseede likkhey thhay woh phenk de qalam

Phir khoon-e-dil se sachche qalam ki sifaat likh Jo roznamon mein kahin paati nahin jagah

Jo roz har jagah ki hai, woh waardaat likh Jitne bhi tang daire hain saarey torh de

Ab aa khuli fizaon mein ab kainat likh Jo waqeyaat ho gaye unka to zikr hai

Lekin jo hone chaahiye, woh waqeyaat likh Iss bagh mein jo dekhni hai tujh ko phir bahaar

Tu daal-daal de sada, tu paat-paat likh

Watch the video below:

Beautiful Shayari on Broken Heart By Javed Akthar

Kho gayi hai manzil, mit gaye hai saare raaste, Sirf gardishe hi gardesein, ab hai mere wastein. Kash use chahne ka armaan naa hota, Mai hosh mai rehte hua anjan na hota. Naa pyaar hota kisi patthar dil se humko, Yaa fir koi pathaar dil insaan nahi hota.

On love and relationship

Kisiko kya batayein ki kitne majboor hu, Chaha tha sirf ek tumko aur tumse hi door hu. Kash koi hum per bhi itna pyaar jatati, Pichese aakar vo hamari aankhon ko chupati, Hum puchte ki kaun hai aap...?? Aur vo muskurakar khudko hamari jaan batati.

Son Farhan Akhtar shares a black and white picture of his dad Javed Akhtar

Farhan posted an unseen photo from his childhood on his Instagram. Sharing the photo, Farhan wished his dad as he wrote, "Happy birthday Pa. Love you. @jaduakhtar." While Farhan was all about nostalgia, wife Shabana Azmi celebrated Javed Akhtar's achievements.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's birthday wish.

Shabana Azmi Tweeting a photo of his book on poetry titled 'Tarkash', Azmi wrote, "Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu⁩ on the 22nd edition of#Tarkash. That's a record for a book of poetry #Rajkamal Prakashan @FarOutAkhtar."

Congratulations ⁦@Javedakhtarjadu⁩ on the 22nd edition of#Tarkash . Thats a record for a book of poetry #Rajkamal Prakashan ⁦@FarOutAkhtar⁩ pic.twitter.com/cmx7tIDYMX — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 16, 2021

We wish Javed Saab a Very happy birthday and a healthy life year ahead.

