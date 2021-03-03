Jaspal Bhatti - The man with twinkle in his eyes and pride in his beautiful, colourful turbans. Long before the game of TRPs and comedy king competitions, Bhatti paved the way for humour on our television screens. No wonder his name itself brings a smile on our faces!

The man behind making millions laugh, Jaspal Bhatti was a genius. He can undoubtedly be called India's foremost satirist and humourist. With his subtle art of adding dark humour to the problems of common man and presenting it to the audience, Bhatti created a niche for himself. And till date, there has been no one who can touch the milestone created by the hit man of The Flop Show.

Such was his grasp on spoof and satire, that even if we were to sit and watch the ten-episodes of Flop Show today – we would be able to laugh and relate. There was a sense of relatability and simplicity in Bhatti's approach towards breaching a topic that made us all fall-in-love with it. Without any foul language, insults or adult content; Bhatti's shows were something that whole family could watch and enjoy together.

Writer, director, satirist, humorist, actor and an incredible human being; Jaspal Bhatti was known for doting on his family. Savita Bhatti – his wife on and off screen, always spoke highly about the man of pride, honour and simplicity that he was. Bhatti outdid himself each time he came up with new shows like Flop Show, Ulta Pulta, Nonsense Private Limited and others.

His fans will always be thankful to him for introducing and engaging Indian audience to such humourous and incredible content and remain indebted to him for proving how comedy was a serious business and paving way for future comedians.