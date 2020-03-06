For elder sisters, the birthday of their little brother is an opportunity to remind him of the fun they had, while growing up, and while we speak of this, Sara Ali Khan decided to do just that for her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who celebrates his birthday today.

However, due to work commitments, Sara is away from Ibrahim, near the ghats of Ganga to begin shooting for her film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and 'Kolaveri di' fame Dhanush. Despite this, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actress did not forget to post an adorable birthday wish for her little bro.

Sara took to Instagram and shared two pictures of herself along with Ibrahim from their recent Maldives vacation. The brother-sister duo can be seen chilling in the snaps, in the beautiful backdrop of the sea. She accompanied the pics with an adorable caption, "Happiest birthday Brother I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you #tbt."

In the pictures, Sara has donned a printed bikini, whereas Ibrahim can be seen flaunting his abs, wearing just a pair of shorts. However, this is not the first occasion when the daughter of Saif Ali Khan has pampered her little bro. She is known to be very close to Ibrahim, and that reflects on the various pictures Sara shares with her sibling on Instagram.

Here are five adorable pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan:

Up first, this quirky snap of Sara and Ibrahim belongs from a previous vacation of theirs, wherein the brother-sister duo are posing in a bike trolly vehicle. While the 'Simmba' actress is seen in a top and shorts, Ibrahim can be seen in a polo tee and shorts. The picture shows that these two take their vacation outfits very seriously.

If you take a look at Sara's Instagram, it will be evident that she loves to go on a vacation with her family. This snap is from the Maldives vacation itself, as the 24-year-old actress can be seen chilling in the sun along with her brother Ibrahim, in a swimming pool.

For Christmas 2019, Sara shared a whole set of photos with her little bro Ibrahim. This picture speaks a lot about their chemistry, as siblings. While the 'Love Aaj Kal' actress looks like a doll in the white off-shoulder dress, her brother looks like a spitting image of Saif Ali Khan. As if that alone wasn't enough, the 19-year-old junior nawab went shirtless and flaunted his abs like a pro.

Sara and Ibrahim look equally as beautiful in traditional clothes as they do in western outfits and this pic is the proof of our claim. For Diwali 2019, Sara opted to wear a red lehenga while Ibrahim chose to don a blue coloured kurta.

Our write-up would have been incomplete without a childhood picture of the cutest pair of siblings of Bollywood. The 24-year-old actress shared this snap on Instagram for Rakshabandhan, wherein Sara being the elder sister, can be seen pampering her toddler brother Ibrahim.