TV producer Ekta Kapoor has introduced us to many beautiful faces in the past, and Erica Fernandez is one of them. Born on May 7, Erica made her debut into the showbiz world with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. While her claim to fame is the reboot version of popular soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she dons the lead character of Prerna Sharma.

As the beautiful actress turns a year older today, International Business Times, India brings you some rare and unseen pictures of KZK2 actor that will melt your heart.

Here's how she is ringing in her quiet quarantine birthday.

Speaking to the media about her birthday plan Erica shares:

There are no concrete plans for my birthday this year. So it's just going to be a very simple affair at home with my family. We are going to take the day as it comes, and not plan anything elaborate. Though to ensure that my day is relaxed, I am going to be disconnecting myself from social media and the outside world to just be with myself and my family.

Did you know Erica participated in Miss Maharashtra 2011?

Erica Fernandes's school Id

Erics's pictures from her modelling days

Erica's childhood's picture!

International Business Times India wishes Erica Fernandes a very Happy Birthday!