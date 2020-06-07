If there's one name, which every person associates with daily soaps, it's that of TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. Not only did she lead the TV industry in the 90's she is still one of the most successful women producers we have in the entertainment industry. From Balaji Telefilms to Balaji Motion Pictures and then Alt Balaji, Ekta Kapoor has achieved success in all three mediums through hard work.

Born to veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor on June 7, she's the ultimate 'boss lady' who has become one of the influential names in the entertainment business.

On the occasion of Ekta Kapoor's birthday let's take a look at five crucial life lessons we have learnt from the producer over the years.

Success mantras and life lessons from Boss lady Ekta Kapoor:

Work is worship!

Ekta Kapoor started her career when she was 17 years old, and began working for her TV shows in the basement of her house. Ekta has introduced some of the biggest names in the business. From Smriti Irani in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Sakshi Tanwar in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Shweta Tiwari in Kasauti Zindagi Kay to Divyanka Tripathi in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, all have been launched by the 'Queen Of Indian Television.' She knew the pulse of the audience so well that she had content for everyone, for every age group.

In 2001, Ekta gave birth to Balaji Motion Pictures and produced some of the best movies. And today you can see the films produced under her banner have entered 100 crore club. Namely, Dream Girl, 'VeereDi Wedding' and many more.

Alt Balaji came at a time when Netflix and Amazon was the only OTT platform consumed by the masses. Launched in the year 2000, Alt Balaji left no stone unturned to give the viewers the daily dose of drama and entertainment with the right mix of emotions. From The Test Case to Ragini MMS, Ekta made sure that content is varied and appealing to the masses of all age groups.

The biggest learning from Ekta is that hard work is the key to success.

Take criticism like a pinch of salt

Well, with success comes criticism and needless to say she has been bashed a number of times for showing redundant content on TV. Her soap operas where the protagonist dies (Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) ageless characters (Baa in Kyunki...). Shows on Alt Balaji like XXX, Gandii Baath, Ragini MMS are termed as 'soft porn', yet is one of the most viewed shows on the web. She is criticised for making explicit content. But never took it to heart and went on to clarify every time when the media askes her.

Not only was she criticised for her work but also for the outfits she wore at the parties and launches. Her fashion faux pas has always grabbed headlines. However, Ekta always gave a befitting reply to the trolls and haters. And if the comments weren't serious she never paid heed to them.

What we should learn from her is, although you are at the peak of your success there will be people who will point fingers at you, will put you down, will make you feel vulnerable. Understand success and criticism are two sides of the same coin.

Balancing personal and professional life

Yes, Ekta is a workaholic, she is the best producer we have in India today and she knows how to balance her family time. And her pillar of strength is her mom Shobha Kapoor. In fact, most of the decisions (professional) are taken by both of them. Ekta makes sure she gives time to her family her nephew (Lakshyaa), her brother Tusshar and daddy Jeetendra. Be it going to temple, welcoming festivals together, spending special occasions with the family she does that all.

What Ekta teaches us that family life is important, tare your strength and weakness. You need their back as they need yours. Balancing personal and professional life is essential.

Isn't life without friends boring?

"Yaaron Dosti Badi Hi Hassen Hai, yeh Na Ho Toh Kya Phir Zindagi Hia…" Ekta and her BFF's we all know right!

Having friends with the same mindset as yours is priceless, SOme of her best friends include Karan Johar, Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Harleen Sethi, Ruchika Kapoor (Marketing ), Mushtaq Sheikh, Krystle D'Souza and many more.

You need friends at every stage of your life, spending time with them to unwind.

There is no age to embrace motherhood

We live in a society where it is said you are complete only when you become a mother. Debunking the myth, Ekta Kapoor made headlines when she opted for surrogacy and became a mother to a baby boy in January 2019 to Ravie Kapoor.

Many of you must not be aware that, Ekta Kapoor had been trying to get pregnant for the last seven years. She shared the news with everyone by posting a note on her social media.

In the note that Ekta shared, mentions Ekta trying various methods to get pregnant over the years. Ekta Kapoor thanked Nandita Palshetkar who is an IVF specialist and shared her quote on Twitter with a thank you note. She wrote, "Thank you doctor Nandita it's been a 7-year journey!.

Thanku doctor Nandita it’s been a 7 year journey! pic.twitter.com/gCqoeiVMC9 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) January 31, 2019

However successful you are, if you have that motherly instinct don't kill it. Don't kill your emotions, vibes, feelings. Do what your heart says.

Check out these amazing pictures of Ekta Kapoor's 'son-shine'

These success mantras by Ekta Kapoor makes us understand the importance of personal and professional life. No one has a dreamy and perfect life, all of us have to work hard to achieve it. Her experience has taught us.

International Business Times, India wishes the powerful lady and a beautiful mother a very Happy Birthday!