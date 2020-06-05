Popular actress Gurdeep Kohli is back as Poonam in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai season 3. In the third instalment of the series Gurdeep's character, Poonam will be in a happier phase of life as she will finally take nuptial vows and get over her past Rohit essayed by Ronit Roy. with high voltage drama and twists and turns. Season 3 guarantees viewers a bag full of entertainment and emotion.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India Gurdeep Kohli spoke at length about the changes her character will go through in the coming episodes her take on infidelity and marriage and lastly shared how she is spending her lockdown time.

On her character in the series

The upcoming season 3 has a lot of drama and a fresh new take on relationships. Season 1 was lovely for Poonam (her character), she was heart-broken when Rohit divorced her but maybe it was the best thing to have happened to her. She used that to her advantage and found her new self. In season 3, you will witness a newfound Poonam. She is in a happier space, she gets married, she starts thining about herself and has moved on.

On infidelity and marriage

Well, infidelity exists and no one can deny that fact. Any story that has 'pati, patni aur woh' strikes with the audience. Because in every era there's infidelity and I am no one to preach anyone whether its right or wrong. There is no point in staying in an unhappy marriage. Talking about Poonam in this scenario, she can't totally cut her ex-husband Rohit off because she knows that her daughters idolise their father. There is a lot of turmoil at her end a lot of complications in her character yet there is a certain level of emotion that the audience will relate to.

On how she is spending her lockdown time

I am making the most of my time by reading, so many of my books were kept lying and I was occuied with work and now as I have time I even read those books. Besides that, I am doing my interviews, spending time with family and doing the usual chores.

On her upcoming projects