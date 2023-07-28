Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most versatile and handsome actors from the South Indian film industry and is ruling the box office with his finesse performances. This Malayalam actor has delivered several remarkable performances in his career and is currently working on delivering many more. Here are ten of his top movies and reasons why you should watch them:

1. Bangalore Days (2014) - A heartwarming coming-of-age drama that follows the lives of three cousins who move to Bangalore. Dulquer's portrayal of Arjun, a free-spirited biker, is endearing and adds charm to the film.

2. Charlie (2015) - Dulquer shines as Charlie, a mysterious and charismatic vagabond. This feel-good movie is a beautiful journey of self-discovery, love, and the impact one can have on others' lives.

3. Kammatipaadam (2016) - In this gritty crime drama, Dulquer plays Krishnan, a man entangled in the violent underworld of Kerala. The film's intense narrative and Dulquer's powerful performance make it a must-watch.

4. Mahanati (2018) - Though in a supporting role, Dulquer's portrayal of Gemini Ganesan, a legendary actor and the real-life husband of actress Savitri, is commendable. The biographical drama provides insights into the golden era of Telugu cinema.

5. OK Kanmani (2015) - Directed by Mani Ratnam, this romantic drama features Dulquer as Aditya, a carefree young man who falls in love with Tara (played by Nithya Menen). The film beautifully explores modern relationships and career aspirations.

6. Ustaad Hotel (2012) - Dulquer plays Faizi, a young chef, in this heartwarming tale of family, love, and tradition. The film offers a delightful mix of emotions, culinary delights, and family values.

7. Kali (2016) - Dulquer portrays Siddharth, a short-tempered husband, in this intense thriller. The film's gripping plot and Dulquer's terrific performance make it an engaging watch.

8. Comrade in America (CIA) (2017) - Dulquer plays Aji Mathew, a communist and adventurous youth who embarks on a journey to the United States in search of his girlfriend. The film blends romance, politics, and emotions seamlessly.

9. Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014) - This unique comedy-drama features Dulquer as Aravind, a mute salesman during a time when a deadly virus spreads, leading to a state-imposed silence. The film is a refreshing take on societal issues with subtle humor.

10. Solo (2017) - In this anthology film, Dulquer portrays four different characters, each dealing with love, betrayal, and self-discovery. His versatility as an actor shines through in this visually stunning project.

Dulquer Salmaan's movies offer a mix of diverse genres, strong performances, and engaging storytelling. Whether it's a romance, drama, or thriller, Dulquer's films are worth watching for his exceptional acting skills and the unique narratives they bring to the screen.