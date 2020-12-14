Telly town's reigning queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is celebrating her birthday 26th birthday today. Known for her elegance, wit and charm the actor has a huge fan base. Diviyanka (Divi) rose to fame with her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at her incredible journey, unseen pictures.

Childhood dreams

Did you know Diviyanka wanted to be an army officer?

Divyanka always wanted to become an army officer. In fact, you'll be surprised to know, and acting was never on her list. To work towards her dream, she enrolled herself in the Bhopal Rifle Academy. She went on to prove her mettle as a rifle shooter and even won a gold medal in the sport. But before she could take another step towards joining the military, she bagged a local show as a host, and this opportunity changed the entire course of her career.

Divyanka mentioned in an interview, "There was nothing girlish about me. I wore clothes hand-stitched by my mother... I had only one ear pierced and preferred loose shirts and trousers. I think I was imitating my father!' she shares. Divyanka's father was associated with NCC, so she joined it too.

Her first step towards acting!

Divyanka went on to participate in a few talent contests, the highlight being her participation in the 2004 Zee Cinestar's ki Khoj, a nation-wide talent hunt. After two years of Cinestar's ki Khoj, Divyanka signed her debut show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann as the female lead.

In this daily soap, she proved her versatility as an actor. She started off as a shy village girl and, after a leap, she was shown as this modern, independent woman. Divyanka wanted to explore genres and not be stuck in saas-bahu dramas all her life. That explains her step to take up comedy shows like Comedy Circus, Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story.

In 2013, Divyanka stepped into the character that she is currently known for nationwide – Ishita Raman Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In this daily soap, she's shown as the epitome of an ideal bahu, beti, mother-in-law, and friend. And this character has helped her become one of the most-loved Indian TV celebrities.

Her favourite travel destination

Hills and waterfalls are her first love. Her favourite locations are Kashmir, Mauritius and San Francisco.

Diviyanka's favourite colour, food and makeup essentials

Her favourite colour is White. When talking about makeup essentials, she mentioned she loves mascara and lipstick with no base. She loves to eat daal baati made by her mum.

Divyanka is spending her birthday with Vivek in pristine locales of Udaipur

Lovingly called as 'DiVek' by fans, the couple is often seen sharing romantic pictures on social media. Doting hubby Vivek took to IG and shared a cutesy picture from their Udaipur travelogue.

As the clock struck 12 hubby, Vivek surprised his wife decorating the entrance of the hotel room and lobby with flowers. Aww-dorable, isn't it?

She shared a series of pictures and videos from the celebration on her Instagram. Divyanka shared the picture of her candlelight dinner, a photo of the cake, a video where she is kissing Vivek's hand and says that she also wants to kiss his cheeks. Vivek bows down and says, "Happy Birthday, Madame."

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Wishing Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya a very Happy and joyous birthday!!