Versatile actor Dimple Kapadia turned 63-years-old today, June 8. She was only 16 when her first film Bobby opposite rishi Kapoor was released. Back then in the 70s', dimple was monikered as the fashionista and since then there was no stopping for her. Her sexy, bold and quite forward fashion avatar comprising of crop tops, to monokini to a bikini wowed the audience. Since then, she has been giving us a number of ensembles that have been an inspiration for many.

On the occasion of Dimple Kapadia's birthday, let's take a look at some of the best outfits she has worn in her films over the years.

Two-piece bikini in Bobby

Bobby that was released in 1973 showed Rishi Kapoor in oversized sunnies, ribbed sweaters and well-tailored pants which was absolutely at par with 70s fashion. But it was Dimple Kapadia's short skirts, midriff-baring tops and orange two-piece bikini that rocked Bollywood's sartorial world.

Polka dot mini dress

Dimple's white-and-red polka dot mini dress with a matching belt, looking timid, was love at first sight for most of us. From a mini figure-hugging satin pink dress to basic white mini button-down romper and an orange mini dress, Dimple Kapadia gave us a number of ensembles that have been an inspiration for many others.

Plain Suits

With Saagar, audiences were forced to sit back and take note of the ravishing beauty Dimple had transformed into after her comeback of the cherubic face had given way to a stunner. Her auburn hair, deep-set eyes, beauteous face and a figure to die for.

Sarees

In 1993, came Rudaali, where Dimple was cast in the role of a professional mourner. She looked beautiful and serene in cotton sarees. Then, in 2001, young Farhan Akhtar, in his debut film, Dil Chahta Hai, cast her in a supporting role. Essentially a slick tale, telling the story of urban Indian youth, Dimple was cast an older woman, who finds herself as the object of affection of one of film's three heroes. Playing a woman caught in a troubled marriage, Dimple's small but significant presence in the film is still fondly recalled.

Skirts

As Rosalina 'Rosie' Eucharistica in Finding Fanny (2014) Dimple looked elegant and smart in a skirt.

On the work front, Dimple will soon be seen making her international debut in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. She was last seen in Irrfan Khan's film, Angrezi Medium, in a small but significant role.

International Business Times, India wishes the evergreen diva Dimple Kapadia a very happy birthday!