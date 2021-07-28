Dhanush, one of the most impeccable performers in the modern-day Indian entertainment industry is celebrating his 38th birthday on July 28. The Tamil superstar who began his career in 2002 with the movie Thuluvadho Ilamai is now one of the most bankable stars in Kollywood, and he even enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the nation.

Dhanush's career had also its fair share of ups and downs. At times, he was criticized for his slim looks, and several times, he acted in mass masala movies that offered a mediocre cinematic experience to the viewers. But, Dhanush, with sheer determination and hard work slowly proclaimed his mettle, and in this journey, he won 13 SIIMA Awards, nine Vijay Awards, seven Filmfare Awards South, five Vikatan Awards, five Edison Awards, four National Film Awards (two as actor and two as producer), and a Filmfare Award.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of top five movies that feature Dhanush in the lead role.

Kaadhal Kondein

Kaadhal Kondein is the second movie of Dhanush. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Selvaraghavan, the film explored the acting potential of Dhanush to the fullest. In the film, Dhanush portrayed the role of Vinod, a young man who is mentally and physically abused in his childhood. The haunted past makes Vinod a psychopath, and now he is trying to woo his newly found girlfriend.

Pudhupettai

Pudhupettai is another classic movie directed by Selvaraghavan, featuring Dhanush in the lead role. In this movie, Dhanush played the iconic role of Kokki Kumar, a gangster. The film is known for its raw cinematic language, and it is now widely considered a cult classic among movie buffs.

Aadukalam

Aadukalam is one of the most celebrated movies in the career of Dhanush. Directed by Vetrimaran, Dhanush won the national award for best actor for his amazing performance in this movie. In this film, Dhanush played the role of K. P. Karuppu, a rooster trainer. His on-screen chemistry with Tapsee Pannu is another major highlight of this film.

Vada Chennai

Vada Chennai is another masterpiece film directed by Vetrimaran, starring Dhanush in the lead role. Released in 2018, the film is widely considered one of the most impeccable gangster films ever made in Tamil.

Asuran

Dhanush's list of top-rated films will be incomplete without Asuran. Directed by Vetrimaran, the film features Dhanush in the role of Sivasamy, a villager who fights for his family. The film is based on the real-life Kilvenmani massacre that occurred in 1968. The film also marked the first on-screen union of Dhanush and Manju Warrier.