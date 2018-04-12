Actress Claire Danes, better known for her portrayal as Carrie Mathison in Showtime's Homeland, turns 39 on April 12. The talented actress earned many accolades for her work — three Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The My So-Called Life actress has been named by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. People magazine also chose her as one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World.

Let's take a look at some of the little-known facts about the Hollywood actress.

Danes was the first choice for the iconic role of Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic (1997). But she turned it down as she had just finished working with Leonardo DiCaprio on Romeo + Juliet (1996). Later, she said in an interview that working with the Titanic actor was a treat. The actress was 8-months pregnant with her son Cyrus when she completed filming for the second season of Homeland. She returned to work just five months after giving birth in order to start filming for Homeland Season 3. Claire also auditioned for the role of Lisa Rowe in Girl, Interrupted (1999). The role later went to Angelina Jolie, which won her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance. She was banned from the Philippines for making derogatory remarks about the country. The then President of the Philippines condemned her publicly in September 1998. The 39-year-old actress is also a certified Scuba diver.

Homeland currently airs on Showtime and Star World.