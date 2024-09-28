'Happy Birthday baby, all you need is gaint hug': Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures of Ranbir and Raha; Ranbir Kapoor launches his clothing brand Arks

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. The actor had a grand midnight birthday celebration with his close friends and family at his newly renovated Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai.

Several videos and pictures of celebs attending Ranbir Kapoor's midnight birthday celebrations have surfaced on social media.

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and friends Akash Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur were papped arriving at Ranbir's celebrations.

On the occasion of his birthday, Ranbir launched his clothing line Arks. The news was shared by Neetu Kapoor. She took to social media and dropped a reel of Ranbir's best looks and announced his apparel brand.

Neetu Kapoor shared a reel announcing Ranbir Kapoor's clothing brand and captioned the clip as, "Son, brother, husband, father and now founder. Happy birthday Ranbir, hope the birth of @ARKS makes this one even more special. Can't wait to see your journey unfold. My blessings n pyaar."

Neetu took to Instagram stories and shared a candid picture with their son Ranbir and wrote, "Happy birthday my joy, my pride, my purest soul. May you always get in abundance whatever you desire or wish for." The actress also attached a red heart, a heart-eyed face and a smiling face with heart emojis to her note.

Riddhima Kapoor also shared a lovely wish for her "not so chottu bro" Ranbir Kapoor. She posted a montage of pictures in her Instagram Stories, featuring herself, the birthday boy, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's wife, actress Alia Bhatt, and Riddhima's husband, businessman Bharat Sahni. "Happy Birthday to my not so chottu bro. Love you sooooooo much," Riddhima wrote in the caption.

Alia Bhatt wished husband Ranbir Kapoor by sharing unseen photos with their daughter Raha.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a slew of photos in which Ranbir, Alia and Raha were seen hugging a tree while Raha turned around and posed for the camera. In one of the pictures, Ranbir was seen holding Raha in his arms and his back was towards the camera, while Raha looked at the camera. In the next photo, Alia is sitting on Ranbir's lap.

The next one shows Ranbir holding Raha in his arms. In the fourth, both father and daughter are walking in a stable and in the last a balloon with Ranbir's name is seen. "Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one. happy birthday, baby," read the caption.

Work front

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.

