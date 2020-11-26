Model-turned-actor Arjun Rampal turns 48 today. The actor has been gracing the silver screen for two decades now. He has not only won over the audience with his good looks but also entertained them with brilliant acting performances. Some of his best films include Aakhein, Don, Ra. One and many more.

On the occasion of his birthday, we bring you some of the lesser-known facts about the actor that we bet you didn't know.

Childhood

Arjun Rampal was born on 26 November 1972 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and he belongs to a family with a military background.

His maternal grandfather Brigadier Gurdayal Singh designed the first artillery gun for the Indian army post-independence. His mother is a school-teacher. In fact, he attended the St. Patrick School, where his mother was working as a teacher.

Modelling years

Before entering into Bollywood, Arjun Rampal was struggling as a model. Fashion designer Rohit Bal met Arjun Rampal at an industry party, and he was impressed by his looks. He then helped Arjun with his modelling career. With Rohit's help, he became a very famous model.

Arjun Rampal made his acting debut in the 2001 romance 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat' portraying the role of a model.

Arjun was appreciated for his performance and received several awards for his work in the movie. He was praised by critics and was also nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Powerful performances

The audiences widely appreciated his role in SRK starrer 'Don'. His best performance was from the film 'Rock On!' He also won a National Award for his role in the movie.

Did you know Kim Sharma and Arjun Rampal are related?

This might come as a surprise that actress Kim Sharma who has worked in films like 'Mohabbatein' and 'Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar' happens to be related to Arjun Rampal. The two actors are first cousins.

Arjun is an avid animal lover.

Arjun Rampal absolutely adores his pets and loves spending quality time with them.

Arjun' made his digital debut.

Arjun has last seen in the ZEE5 web-series The Final Call and will be seen on Zee5's Nail Polish next.

Arjun's love for fitness is awe-inspiring.

Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's birthday wishes for her beau Arjun is special and unique.

She also showered some birthday love as she shared a series of photos of Arjun with his son as well as his two teenage daughters. In the photos, we get to see Arjun playing with Arik, having a great time with his daughters and even a monochrome selfie with Gabriella.

Penning down a heartfelt note for her partner, Gabriella wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come. " here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye.

