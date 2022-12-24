Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has turned 66-years-old on Saturday, December 24, and her beloved daughter Sonam Kapoor made his birthday extra special by sharing an adorable post to wish him on his special day. The 'Neerja' actress took to her social media handle to share a series of photographs from her childhood till she was grown up along with an unseen photo of the veteran actor holding her son Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor wishes 'Daddy' with special post

Sonam captioned her post, "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you. You're the greatest and the best. Everything you do, you do for us. Everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy".

The first photo of the post showed new grandpa Anil Kapoor cradling Vayu in his hands. The actor looked very happy as he looked at his grandson. However, Sonam purposely chose not to reveal Vayu's face yet and placed a heart emoji on his face to hide it.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor had opened up about becoming a grandfather and said that nothing can be better than this feeling. He expressed his emotions by reciting his dialogue from Dil Dhadakne Do, 'I feel on top of the world.' He had said that it is great to see his grandson everyday, knowing that Sonam would be a perfect mother.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor also shared a series of pictures of the birthday boy on her Instagram profile to wish him on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy bday to my amazing husband who never ceases to amaze me with his hard work, talent, sensitivity, intelligence and his passion.Love you for all you are and all that you do , Love you for all the big and little ways you make our life so great , you are my husband, my best friend and the light of my life .. have the best year ever . Love you so much," along with a few heart emojis.

On the work front

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in 'JugJugg Jeeyo' alongside Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He will be next seen in 'Fighter' along with Hrithik Roshan and he will once again collaborate with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor for Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra's biopic titled 'Bindra'. Apart from these, he also have 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor and 'Captain' with Aditya Roy Kapoor in the pipeline.