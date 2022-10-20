Once again, India is all set to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali. The festival is all about spending some quality time with our friends and family members and the tinsel town is not an exception. Though Covid has undoubtedly changed the way we used to celebrate any occasion and in the last two years, we didn't see much of a celebration in Bollywood. Now that life is coming back to a 'new' normal, we are yet to see if Bollywood parties will return to their former fervour.

But before we get to see how Diwali 2022 turns out for celebrities, here's a throwback to the best parties of Bollywood as we have seen quite a few A-listers hosting Diwali bash for their friends in the industry.

Amitabh Bachchan

When it comes to Diwali parties, Amitabh Bachchan hosts one of the best Diwali bashes and the industry people surely make it a point to attend it. From Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone, we have seen them all at Big B's Diwali party. In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan had arrived with Gauri Khan, while Sonam Kapoor came with Anand Ahuja. The power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also seen posing for the shutterbugs.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are known to host the most memorable Diwali parties. The couple celebrates the festival in full swing. Every year, celebrities, including the biggies of B-town, arrive at the couple's luxurious bunglow Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai, in their best ethnic attire. It steals everyone's attention and the inside pictures take the internet by storm.

Anil Kapoor

Every year, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor host a grand party at their Juhu residence which is attended by many Bollywood celebrities. The Diwali 2021 bash at Anil's residence saw his family members like Arjun Kapoor his girlfriend Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Boney Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others were seen glammed up in Indian attires.

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh and Nita Ambani also celebrate the festival by hosting Diwali parties. In 2019, the couple organised a grand party that was attended by many celebrities, including the IPL Mumbai Indian team.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar's Diwali star-studded parties are all about reunions. The actor also usually invites his entire production team for the bash. In 2019, several Bollywood stars associated with Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions gathered for the annual Diwali puja at the office. Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi were also present at the event.

Ekat Kapoor

The producer-director celebrates Diwali with a lot of fanfare. Ekta Kapoor's party is always attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment world. In 2021, the party was attended by Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and television stars, including Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, and others.