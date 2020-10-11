Amitabh Bachchan, monikered as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, has been in this industry for over five decades. He is an icon and a school in himself. Amitabh Bachchan or Amitji as he is lovingly called was born to famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan in Allahabad on October 11, 1942. the Mahanayak turns 78 on Sunday, October 11, i.e. today.

And what will power and institution the iconic actor holds that too at the age of 78? Amitji tirelessly shoots and works for 12 to 14 hours a day. From being active on social media to updating and talking about current affairs, he is on the go every time. Needless to say, he gives run for the money to youngsters.

As the actor turns a year young, healthier and fitter. Let's take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's 78 looks over the years. From redefining fashion to making his bell-bottom outfits game strong. His fashion sense even now is looked upon by many. With every film to date, he has ensured that his outfits are a class apart.

The superstar has made a special place in our hearts with his impeccable performances and rules the Hindi film industry like no one else.

How he enterned the showbiz

A tall and thin young man who known for his voice entered the city of dreams had to face rejections because of these two qualities of his. Filmmakers rejected him for being 6 feet 3 inches and had no confidence in him. He auditioned for a voice test at All India Radio but was rejected.

First break

In 1969 when he decided to give it up, he got his first break with the movie Saat Hindustani for which he even won the national award but to get another role he had to struggle for another two years and then came Anand, Zanjeer which changed his life forever.

Coolie accident

1982 Amitabh had a near-death experience, the doctors and his family had lost hopes after he met with an accident on the sets of the movie 'Coolie'.

How KBC happened?

In such circumstances and after so many downfalls, anyone can lose strength to move on, but he came back and made a fresh start through "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and film "Mohabbatein". On his decision for KBC, his wife Jaya Bachchan doubted the transition of a silver screen megastar heading to make a TV show. To which he exclaimed, "beggars can't be choosers".

Iconic films

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don' look and the iconic song 'Khaike paan Banaras wala', is still loved by many till date.

Zanjeer, It was after the release of this film that Amitabh Bachchan was dubbed as the 'angry young man' of Hindi cinema. Along with Amitabh's image, the film also changed the mood of the nation and set a new trend in the Hindi film industry, which was only focusing on romantic films, to make more action films.

Zanjeer proved to be a monumental film for Bachchan. It ended his struggle days and turned him into India's rising star. In Bachchan, the masses saw a hero who stood up for the wrongs done to him without compromising on his morals and values.

The film was a blockbuster and still has thousands of fans who would want to sit and enjoy the film over and above watching any new-age movie.

Silsila

A romantic-drama film, Silsila starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Rekha in pivotal roles. The film which was a commercial flop gained a massive cult following over the years, and also earned the tag of being a 'classic'. And while the film's music still finds a connect with the younger generation, Amitabh Bachchan's spectacular acting backed by powerful performances by Jaya and Rekha, made this film and iconic one. Another reason why the film gained popularity over the years was that it was the last time Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha ever appeared on-screen together.

Amitabh Bachchan's family life

As they say, the family is your biggest strength, that is what is the case with Amitabh Bachchan. Born in a simple middle-class family, he carved a niche for himself. He was born to famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan in Allahabad on October 11, 1942. He is married to actress Jaya Bachchan. The couple is parents to daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan. While Shweta chose to stay away from showbiz, Abhishek followed the footsteps of his parents. He is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Awards and rewards

Amitabh Bachchan has earned many awards and accolades. He has won five National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare awards, several awards at international film festivals, and the government of India bestowed upon him the Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015. And, in 2018, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Take a look at some of his rare pictures.

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for KBC.

Team IBTimes, India wishes the ultimate megastar, Amitabh Bachchan a very Happy Birthday!

Comment below to wish the superstar of Bollywood.