Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 49 today. The actress is undoubtedly ageing like a fine wine. The divine beauty never fails to mesmerise her fans with her flawless beauty. From making India proud globally in 1994 by winning the Miss World pageant to making a mark in Bollywood with some evergreen films, Aishwarya has not just carved a niche for herself in celluloid but is also a doting daughter-in-law, dutiful wife and mother.

As the actress turns a year older and wiser, let's look at the awe-inspiring journey that makes her an eternal crush!

Revisiting Aishwarya Rai's winning answer and emotional crowning moment.

Aishwarya was asked, "What qualities should Miss World 1994 embody?"

To which she said, "The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date, have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged and not only for the people who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up – of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person."

Her debut film

Aishwarya made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar which also featured a host of talented actors like Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Tabu and Revathi. In the very same year, she also made her Bollywood debut in the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol. Both films failed to garner numbers at the box office which lead to a huge setback in her career.

After a slew of unsuccessful films, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) came as a turning point in Aishwarya's career. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was an adaptation of Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel Na Hanyate. Along with Aishwarya, the film also featured Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles, And since then there is no stopping for the diva.

Take a look at her evergreen and candid pictures

As the actress is ringing in her 49th birthday, fans and celebs have taken to social media to extend birthday wishes.

Celebs took to their IG stories and wished her

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "Happiest birthday to you @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb May you always be blessed abundantly my dear."

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with Aishwarya and wrote, "The most beautiful woman in the world. My dear Ash, happy birthday to you. May you continue to shine as bright, as ever for years to come. Love you, gorgeous."

Katrina Kaif also shared a photo of Aishwarya to wish her on her special day.

Anushka Sharma shares lovely birthday wish for her c-star from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Check out Anushka's wish for Aishwarya below:

Fans took to Twitter and poured wishes with fan-made images and cute messages. We bring to you, all of it, here.

Most Beautiful Beauty also have to born on a day like today!



Happy ??? #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #HappyBirthdayAishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/3g62bOjRYX — ❥ Jyoti  (@Jyotihot) November 1, 2022

my childhood dream girl #AishwaryaRaiBachchan happy birthday ? darling

& Mom pic.twitter.com/xq2loPpduf — தாடிக்காரன் ??️? (@AjithMani100) November 1, 2022

Films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that are etched in our hearts forever!

Over the years, she has left her mark in Bollywood with massive hits like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' 'Taal,' 'Josh,' 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai,' 'Khakee,' 'Jaan,' 'Dhoom 2,' the recent one, 'Ponniyan Selvan – 1' to name a few.

The actress was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan