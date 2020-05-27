Today, the little munchkin of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Abram Khan turned seven and celebrating his birthday at home, amid the nationwide lockdown. Abram was a blessing for SRK and Gauri Khan, who was conceived through surrogacy in 2013. Since Abram came in the era of social media, thanks to his superstar parents, we were able to get the cute glimpse of his childhood, from the beginning.

Abram is not only adored by his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan but also loved by his elder siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. He is one of such star kids before Saif and Kareena's baby Taimur, who created the storm on the internet. Abram is known for creating a buzz with his cute wits and adorable smile.

While every year Shah Rukh and Gauri used to host a lavish birthday party for their little munchkin, looks like Abram has to settle for an indoor birthday bash this year, which will surely be filled with love. As he turns 7 today, let us take you on a ride filled with adorable moments of Abram Khan.

1. Drop-dead 'Adorable' cameo by Abram in Happy New Year

King Khan of Bollywood kept his little baby away from the media's prying eyes ever since he was born only to make a grand first-time appearance. It was in 2014 when Abram hit the big-screen towards the end of the SRK's multi-starrer, Happy New Year.

Through his adorable cameo, Abram made everyone fall in love with him. Donning a casual attire and twinning with his dad Shah Rukh Khan, Abram made us fall in love with him.

Watch the video here:

2. SRK and Abram, slaying at the IPL

Ever since Abram has born, he has been spotted accompanying his father at wherever he goes. Apart from interviews and public events, Abram has also been spotted, cheering for Daddy's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders at several games.

Although the main focus of the cameras during a match is definitely on the field, there are times the cameras focus on the special guests and Badshah and his little son AbRam are surely a part of that list.

From SRK holding AbRam in his arms to playing with water on the field, this father-son duo just loves each other and it shows. Abram is always seen latching onto his daddy dearest during the matches and even takes the victory lap with him waving and giving flying kisses to the crowd.

3. Little Abram awestruck with Big B

While Shah Rukh and Abram have never failed to give us cute father-son moments, the pictures of Abram meeting Big B also created havoc on the social media platforms. Abram is so in love with Amitabh Bachchan that he actually thinks that he is his grandfather.

Big B split the beans about his cute encounter with Abram on Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday on social media and said, "... and this be little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one... who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father... and wonders why Shah Rukh's father does not stay with him!"

In fact, in an old twitter conversation, SRK has also revealed that Abram thinks Big B is his granddad. "Thank you, sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way, he thinks you are my 'papa' when he sees you on TV."

Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV. https://t.co/2WUiFPAEWy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2017

4. Aryan, Suhana and Abram: Strong sibling bond of this 'Khan'daan

Abram is highly adored by his elder siblings Suhana and Aryan. On various occasions, Suhana and Aryan have been spotted spending quality time with Abram.

From holding his brother upside down to twinning a pose on the beachside, SRK and Gauri Khan kids share a special bond.

5. AbRam's cute cameo in SRK COVID-19 song

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan joined many Indian celebrities from the film fraternity for the 'I For India' fundraiser concert hosted and initiated by director Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. While many stars showcased their talents, entertained the fans and talked about COVID-19, King Khan of Bollywood, SRK made a grand entry in his rock and roll avatar. He performed a song 'Sab Sahi Ho Jaega' and spread awareness and positivity amid the pandemic.

The song was not only informative but was too adorable to handle as little Abram decided to make a cute cameo in it. Abram can be seen dancing and singing with his father. After 'Happy New Year' this is the first time that we have spotted the father-son duo grooving on the same song. Towards it ends he says, "papa enough now!" and it's too cute to be missed.

International Business Times, India would like to wish Abram Khan, a very Happy Birthday.