Celebrities from Indian film fraternity came together for the 'I For India' fundraiser concert hosted and initiated by director Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. From ace singers like Ajay-Atul, Zakir Hussain, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, Raja Kumar, Jay Sean to actors such as Varan Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal etc. joined the concert.

Bollywood stars were seen raising awareness about COVID-19 to their fans while showcasing their singing and dancing skill. The concert began with the Zoya Akhtar's introductory speech followed by Akshay Kumar's poem, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's song. At last King Khan of Bollywood, SRK made his grand entry in his rock and roll avatar.

SRK says 'Sab Sahi Ho Jaega'

Shah Rukh Khan channelled his inner rockstar as he grooved and sang a song 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega' written by Badshah. Badshah Khan can be seen grooving with a mic in his hand and banging his head like singers at a rock concert. The song was not only informative but was too adorable to handle as little Abram decided to make a cute cameo in it.

Abram can be seen dancing and singing with his father. After 'Happy New Year' this is the first time that we have spotted the father-son duo grooving on the same song. Towards it ends he says, "papa enough now!" and it's too cute to be missed.

The lyrics of the song were light-hearted yet meant to aware the Indian citizens to be safe and sound and maintain their patience at home. Some of it read, "Dekho Dekho Time Kitna Bura Chal Raha Hain, Yeh SRK Bhi Singer Bhi Ban Raha Hain. Pehle Acting Se Banaya Abhi Singing Se Banayega'. Check out the full song, here:

The concert also featured Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana and more and they all actively urged their fans to come forward, do their bit and help in any way that seems possible.

A special portion was dedicated to the lost gems of Bollywood Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan who passed away last week. While 'The Namesake' director Mira Nair paid her tributes to Irrfan Khan and talked about her experience of working with him, Amitabh Bachchan talked about Rishi Kapoor.