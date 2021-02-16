Basant Panchami (बसंत पंचमी) — the name itself hints that Spring has arrived. The auspicious day, which is also known as Vasant Panchami, is celebrated in India on the fifth day of Maagh, according to the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated this year in parts of India on 16 February 2021. Last year, it was celebrated on 29 January.

'Vasant', or spring, is called the king of all seasons. The arrival of Basant Panchami also signifies the arrival of spring in the region.

Hindus in many parts of the country worship Goddess Saraswati on this special day as the deity of knowledge and wisdom. As per Indian mythology, she was born on the day of Basant Panchami. She is considered an emblem of knowledge. As per the popular belief, worshipping Goddess Saraswati on this auspicious day may bring blessings of wisdom, knowledge and learning.

How is it celebrated?

To observe the day, Hindus wake up in the morning, visit temples or bring clay idols of the goddess to home to offer her fruits alongside flowers, sweets and bhog. People also conduct the Saraswati Vandana to seek the goddess' divine blessings. Even books, pens and notebooks are worshipped in many places.

In West Bengal, people dress up in yellow to take part in the celebration as the colour is considered to be very holy for the occasion. The colour is also known as Basanti — the colour of Basant (Spring). It signifies prosperity, light, energy, and optimism.

In Punjab, Basant Panchami is known as the Festival of Kites.

To wish your family and friends on the Saraswati Puja, we have listed some messages, greetings and picture messages that you can share via WhatsApp or SMS.