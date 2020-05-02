Hema Malini and Dharmendra's love story is said to have defied all odds and is called one of the most iconic off-screen Bollywood romances. The powerful couple has sailed through storms and fought battles with the family to be with each other.

As the couple rings in yet another anniversary today. International Business times takes a walk down memory lane and revisits the super charming love story of dashing Dharmendra and timeless beauty Hema Malini.

When Dharam Garma turned Yamla Pagla Deewana for Hema Malini!

In the beginning, Hema didn't reciprocate his feelings as she didn't want to be involved with a married man. Dharmendra was relentless in his pursuit. During the shooting of the films, it is said that Dharam would tip the light boys to slip up during the romantic scenes, so they would have to do retakes. He had worked out a code with them. If he pulled his ear, they would either mess up the trolley movement or drop a reflector; if he touched his nose, the shot was okayed.

During one of the interviews, Hema Malini reminisced how Dharmednra drove all the way to Nashik just to see a glimpse of her. Hema Malini said:

I was shooting in Nasik. He was shooting in Bangalore. Suddenly, he went missing from the sets and everyone got worried. The next day I see him in Nasik. He had driven for 24 hours all the way to Nasik, just to see me. He came and said, 'I love you so much!' To love so deeply you must have that heart.

And then finally Hema Malini and Dharmendra, fell in love with each other in the year 1970, on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan.

About Dharmendra's family

Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur in 1958 and had two children, Sunny and Bobby Deol. Despite being married in 1970 he fell in love with Hema Malini and wanted to marry the most beautiful girl on the earth.

Hema Malini turned down several marriage proposals

Hema had turned down several other marriage proposals from actors like Sanjeev Kumar and Jeetendra.

Hema's family didn't want her to settle down with a married man

Hema's father, just like any other father, was strictly opposed to their marriage, as he did not want his daughter to marry an already married man.Nor did her mother approve her relationship with Dharmendra.

Dharmendra changed his religion to get married to Hema Malini

In order to marry Hema, Dharmendra had to convert to Islam, to be allowed, two wives. They changed their religions to solemnise their wedding. And on 21 August 1979, they finally turned husband and wife. The Nikah was kept as a secret, and later the couple also got married in Iyengar style since Hema Malini is an Iyengar.

Now, that is what we would call, true and innocent love!

This couple has been married for almost 38 years now, even after all these years of a blissful married life, they continue to be madly in love with each other.

They have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Cut to present, On the auspicious occasion of their anniversary Hema Malini shared a throwback picture of her and Dharmaji and thanked their fans for showering unconditional love.

Her post read as: "Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years."

While Dharmendra is at his farm, Hema is at her residence in Mumbai amid lockdown. He has been ploughing, taking care of his harvest or driving a tractor during his time in isolation. On the other hand, Hema Malini is tending to her plants at home, doing domestic chores and practising yoga and meditation.

Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years? pic.twitter.com/tEtO6L4Boj — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2020

Hema Malini's daughter Esha too wishes her parents with adorable throwback photos of the couple and a heartfelt post.

International Business Times wishes Hema Malini and Dharmendraji a very happy and blissful year of togetherness!