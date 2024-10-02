'Happy 3 partner': Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad shut down break-up rumours with their anniversary post: ex-wife Sussanne Khan reacts

Bollywood's one of the most loved couple, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are avid social media users often seen sharing updates about their day-to-day updates with fans. Hrithik often drops thirst-trap drool-worthy shirtless photos of him flaunting his chiselled abs, while Saba, is often seen documenting her fitness journey on social media. The much-in-love couple were in the news recently for their break up.

What led to break-up rumours?

Hrithik and Saba's break-up rumours started after the actor made a solo appearance at Ambani's wedding lately. As Hrithik was spotted alone at most of the events.

Be it the funeral of Farah Khan's mother, or the movie screenings Hrirthik and Saba weren't seen together. They didn't post anything on social media as well. This led to speculations that something was not right between the two,

However, Hrithik has put an end to speculations as he wished Saba on their third anniversary. Hrithik and Saba dedicated cute Instagram posts to each other celebrating their anniversary.

What did Hrithik and Saba post?

Hrithik and Saba shared a picture from one of their vacation. Hrithik captioned his post as, "Happy anniversary partner (heart emoji) 1.10.2024 @sabazad."

Hrithik's ex-wife Suzzane Khan commented, "Super pic!! (blessings and heart emojis) Happy anniversary (smiling emoji)."

Hrithik's nice Pashmina Roshan commented, "Aww my days (heart emoji)."

Akshay Oberoi wrote, "Happiness to the both of you! (heart emoji)."

Saba shared the same photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy 3 years partner (heart emoji) 1.10.2024."

Hrithik and Saba

Hrithik and Saba were spotted together for the first time in February 2022, they were seen arriving at Karan Johar's 50th birthday. Saba was recently seen at the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations at Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan's house.