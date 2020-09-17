Happiest Minds Technologies recorded an impressive debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday as it got listed at Rs 351 per share on the BSE, with a premium of 111.4 percent against the issue price of Rs 166 per share.

It has extended gains since the listing. Around 10.55 a.m., it was trading at Rs 382.60 on the BSE, higher by Rs 216.60 or 130.48 percent than the issue price.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE) it was trading at Rs 383.80 per share.

The Rs 702 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Happiest Mind Technologies had received strong response from all categories of investors and the public offer of the Ashok Soota-led company was subscribed 150.98 times.

The IT company is headquartered in Bengaluru and has operations in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East.

(With inputs from IANS)