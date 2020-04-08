Coronavirus pandemic has made our lives come to a standstill. All of us are maintaining social distancing and are leading a self quarantined life and hoping the lockdown is lifted after April 15. The current scenario of the world is scary and many people are praying to God for everything to get back to normal. Today is Hanuman Jayanti, and it is one of the most auspicious festivals which commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman. This day is celebrated with great fervor across the nation.

As we are all under lockdown we can't go to the temple. But Hanuman's believers don't fret.

The makers of the show 'Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram' are launching a unique initiative wherein the viewers and all Hanuman bhakts can recite the Hanuman Chalisa together with their families.

International Business Times, India spoke to the actors from the show "Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram" and this is what they have to say about how they celebrated the occasion and also shared their plans on how will they perform puja during the ongoing lockdown.

Sneha Wagh, Mata Anjana

"I begin my day listening to Hanuman Chalisa. It helps me create a positive vibe and fills me with the motivation and energy to get on with my day. Although I am not a regular visitor to temples, I ensure I visit Hanuman temple whenever I get time. This Hanuman Jayanti, amid the lockdown, I will celebrate this festival at home with my family. I will be assisting my mother in cooking sweet delicacies and prepare for the puja, and later, we all will be tuning in to &TV to recite the verses of the Hanuman Chalisa. As the entire country unitedly fights the threat amidst us, I request all my fans and viewers to come together to recite the Hanuman Chalisa."

Jiten Lalwani who plays Maharaj Kesari

"As a child, I grew up listening to Lord Hanuman's stories of bhakti, and since then I have always worshipped him. I have inculcated the same habit in my children as well. This Hanuman Jayanti, we will celebrate by making a garland at home, cleaning the temple and singing bhajans in praise of Lord Hanuman. Towards the evening, I will be tuning in to &TV to recite the Hanuman Chalisa with my family."

Nirbhay Wadhwa, Bali

"I am a strong believer of Bajrangbali. I remember all the verses of Hanuman Chalisa by heart and recite it in the morning, every Tuesday. It is believed that reading and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa not only protects us from evil forces but also provides us with the strength and courage to overcome our fears. This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray Sankatmochan to help us with more positivity and strength."

Wishing a very Happy and healthy Hanuman Jayanti to the reader of International Business Times.