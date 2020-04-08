One among the famous festivals in the country, Hanuman Jayanthi is usually celebrated on full moon (Purnima Tithi) day during Chaitra month. Lord Hanuman (Bajrang Bali), also known as Vanara God, is believed to be born on this day and Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations across India

Celebrated with much pomp and show, Hanuman Jayanthi is one of the important religious festivals for the Hindus.

Lord Hanuman, the most passionate devotee of Lord Sri Rama is often represented as the God of strength and power. He is often seen as a means to reach to Lord Rama if one has to get the Lord's blessings to terminate all the sorrows. He is represented as the most loyal and committed devotee of Lord Ram according to the Puranas.

The celebrations of the day include all the pujas offered to the deity of Hanuman. People wake up early in the day, take bath and perform puja and arti for the deity along with singing bhajans.

They also recite Hanuman Chalisa, as reciting the chalisa can ease all the sufferings of one's life. Different kinds of foods, sweets, and flowers are also offered to Lord Hanuman on this day.

According to Drikpanchang this year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Chaitra Purnima, Wednesday, April 8. The Purnima Tithi will start at 12.07 PM on April 7 and will end at 8.04 AM the next day.

History of the day

Lord Hanuman was born to Anjana, who was cursed by Muni Vishwamitra for disturbing him. He cursed Anjana that she will give birth to a monkey. In order to break the curse, Anjana prayed to Lord Shiva and urged him to be a part of her son. Thus, it is believed that Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

While another part of the story tells that King Dasharatha performed a ritual of Putrakameshti yagna in order to have children following which he received some scared payasam. However, a kite somehow snatched a fragment of it and the Pawan Dev handed it to Anjana, and Lord Hanuman was born. Thus, the Lord came to be known as 'Pawan Putra'.

In most of the puranas and scriptures, Hanuman is pictured as the 'flying monkey god' with herculean qualities, who can even lift an entire mountain with his one hand.

Significance of the day

The festival is celebrated with immense devotion by Hindus and the different aspects of Hanuman are remembered and worshipped on this day.

In the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated for 41-days which starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day on Hanuman Jayanthi during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. While in Tamil Nadu, the day is known as Hanumath Jayanthi and is observed during Margashirsha Amavasya. According to the Gregorian calendar, Tamil Hanuman Jayanti falls in January or December.

Whereas in the state of Karnataka, observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Margashirsha month, Hanuman Jayanti is popularly known as Hanuman Vratam. The festival is also much popular across the North Indian states.

Devotees on usually perform puja by offering vermilion or red cloth, with flowers like marigold, rose and offer laddu, halwa, banana as Prasad to the deity. As the temples are shut due to the lockdown, it is recommended to avoid processions and religious gatherings during this time.