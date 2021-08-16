Hansika Motwani and Keerthi Pandian, daughter of actor Arun Pandian, have set social media on fire with their bikini avatars shared on their individual Instagram pages. The actresses have set the temperature soaring in their hot looks.

Hansika Motwani in the Maldives

Hansika Motwani has taken a break from work and gone on a vacation to the Maldives. In the last couple of days, she has shared a couple of pictures of her in bikinis. Now, the one-time chubby actress has sported a sexy monokini which gives a glimpse of her hour-glass figure.

Keerthi Pandian Shares a Bikini Pic with a Message

On the other hand, Keerthi Pandian has sported a hot two-piece bikini which has gone viral in a matter of hours. More than the picture, the inspiring message has caught the netizens' attention.

She has revealed a bitter incident from the past where she was mocked by people over her appearance. The pain shaped her deep desire to become fit as she set her mind and body on her goal.

Check out her Message:

"If Keerthi fell into the sea, even though she doesn't know how to swim she won't drown and die, how?" - Because she's a 'Kuchi', she will stay afloat and survive"

This was a joke made on my appearance in school. I laughed along then to look "cool", but it hit me real hard.It was few years into my teenage years, I still remember that day, I wanted to escape reality and cried myself to sleep for the first time.

Many years of similar accords followed in all places I went to with family, relatives, friends, new acquaintances , and finally even in the career I chose. Over the years I slowly came to terms with the fact that I was not/I am not "Faulty" in any way.

It took a lot of me to decide and try (again) to gain weight. The fitness journey started off as a preparation for a role that I wanted to gain weight for. It made me realise nothing is impossible mentally or physically when we set our mind and heart to it fully. If you want something real bad, all forces around you will work as much as you to make it achievable. What seemed impossible to me, what seemed like a place I would never reach, I made it possible.

6 months of rigorous training and excessive eating. Waking up by 5AM to start my meals, most times I would have to take mini walking breaks WHILE eating so that I don't puke. Every 100 grams I gained was a big win and even this change is a huge celebration for me!

I did this for myself and not to satisfy people's insecurities about themselves that they project on others.

I love myself now just as much as I loved myself before and will love myself just as much in whatever shape, size or colour.

Honestly I was super skeptical about the shoot and photos but then, people will stare and talk anyway, might as well add some glam to it! ✨

Wouldn't have been possible without this wonder team ♥️

Photography & Retouching : @lakshmiijagan Assisted by @chethichandhar

Make up : @makeupartistrybykavithasekar

And Biggest Thanks to @mani_toneez for making this fitness journey the best! ♥️

#fitness #bodypositivity #youropinionisnotmyresponsbility #selflovealways

