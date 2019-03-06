Hansika Motwani has confirmed the news about reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Simbu! Well, the former love birds are not back as a couple but are teaming up for upcoming Tamil movie, Maha.

The actress has come out with the formal announcement a day after the speculations about them pairing up again surfaced online. "Since the buzz is crazy and the news is leaked out way before time. Me and #STR are back in #MAHA . [sic]" she tweeted.

Going by the reports, Simbu is doing an extended cameo in Maha, directed by UR Jameel. He has given a seven-day call sheet to work on the project and his portions will be shot in Istanbul. Reports further add that the actor was happy to be working with Hansika and ready to bury the hatchet.

Simbu was dating Hansika Motwani a few years ago. The former couple, indeed, had confessed about their affair on Twitter. Unfortunately, they broke up a few months later after a formal announcement.

Maha has created a lot of buzz after bold and controversial posters were unveiled a few months ago. The poster in which Hansika was seen smoking chillum had especially raised the eyebrows of the conservative audience.

However, Simbu's decision to work in the movie has not come as a surprise as he had worked in a full-fledged movie Idhu Namma Aalu with Nayanthara, with whom he was seriously in love a decade ago.

It may be recalled that Simbu had worked with Hansika in Vaalu.