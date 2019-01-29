It has taken acclaimed director Hansal Mehta almost a year to come out and speak about the fiasco that transpired between him, Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani during Simran. In a Twitter post, the director has spoken on the entire issue and his fallout with Kangana Ranaut.

Right when the first director of Manikarnika, Krish opened his heart out and spoke about how Kangana was "insecure" and tried "seizing the film" from him, director Hansal Mehta too, took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the 'Simran' actress.

In a lengthy post, Mehta said, "Many people keep dragging me into the controversies around Kangana Ranaut that seem to erupt from time to time. For the last time - Simran is a closed chapter as far as I am concerned. The details of what really transpired during the film will remain a closed chapter as far as I am concerned. The details of what really transpired during the film will remain a painful chapter of my life that might find their way in a memoir pleasure on social media. I chose to remain silent before the film released because there was no way I could sabotage a film that had the efforts of so many people at stake."

"I chose to remain silent after the release because I was relieved that the film was finally out and I did not want to re-live what I had endured. I had to move on for my own sanity. The past two years have been difficult, very difficult. These years have impacted me financially, mentally and physically. I am dealing with my losses in the most constructive manner possible and in the only way I know - by moving on, by living a fuller life, by working doubly hard and by steering clear of people whose presence in my personal and professional life could be toxic."

"To each his own. A prayer for peace and happiness to all. Heartfelt gratitude to family, friends and colleagues for always being there. And a special thank you to those who revel in calling me names - the attention you give me indeed flattering," he added.

Director Krish had also expressed his shock over Kangana's behaviour and questioned how could her morale allow her to sleep at night knowing that she has wronged someone.